Kim Kardashian will partner with Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson for the BBC three-part special on the life and career of Elizabeth Taylor.

Kim Kardashian will produce and star in an Elizabeth Taylor Documentary for the BBC. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, a longtime fan of the legendary actor, calls the Oscar-winning superstar “unapologetically herself, a fighter” as Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar dives into the backstory of one of Hollywood’s most famous names.

Kim Kardashian calls Elizabeth Taylor ‘a fighter’

The SKIMS founder will executive produce Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar alongside Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson. The BBC reports the series promises to feature “privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.”

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life. And she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

The three-part series honors Taylor by depicting the woman behind one of the most iconic faces in Hollywood. Its vision is to show how she created a blueprint for the modern celebrity via her life as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist.

Each installment of the three-part series examines how Taylor broke down barriers in every part of her life. This bold life resulted in a heavy price paid for defying convention.

What superstars will appear alongside Kim Kardashian in Elizabeth Taylor’s docuseries?

Elizabeth Taylor and Joan Collins photographed in the year 2000 for the special ‘These Old Broads’ | Timothy White/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is scheduled to go behind the scenes of her life as an actor. However, it will also touch on how Taylor changed the face of celebrity by using it to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate.

Most movie fans know her more for her off-camera life, including eight marriages, her wealth of extravagant jewels, and her nomination as Dame of the Realm in 2003. Her lust for life informed everything she did.

The series will feature interviews with high-profile stars who knew Taylor personally. These include Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star conducted the last interview with Taylor before her death in March 2011.

Some of the major Hollywood players who knew Taylor personally featured in the series include Dynasty star and friend Dame Joan Collins, Little Women star Margaret O’Brien, close friend Carole Bayer Sager, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked alongside Taylor in the fight against AIDS in the 1980s.

Kim Kardashian is a longtime fan of Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor sat down for her last interview, conducted by Kim Kardashian, and published in February 2011 for Harpers Bazaar. The actor would die one month after its publication.

Kardashian’s first question for Taylor was, “You are my idol. But I’m six husbands and some big jewels behind. What should I do?”

Taylor’s response? “I never planned to acquire a lot of jewels or a lot of husbands. For me, life happened just as it does for anyone else.”

The interview twisted through Taylor’s jewelry collection, her life as an actor, and her work as an activist. However, although her life was primarily in the spotlight, Taylor told Kardashian, “Sometimes I think we know too much about our idols, and that spoils the dream.”

In 2011, Kardashian purchased several items from Elizabeth Taylor’s estate. She spent $64,900 for three jade and diamond bracelets that belonged to the screen legend, Forbes reports.

Lorraine Schwartz, a friend of both Kardashian and Taylor, created the bangles. According to the report, Schwartz was at the auction and purchased the bracelets for Kardashian.

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is in production and will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.