A look at Kim Kardashian’s expensive and stylish Shearling Sheepskin coat, which she took for a stroll not too long ago.

It would’ve been harder than usual not to notice Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles. She was spotted on Jan. 26. wearing a larger-than-life trench coat that swept across Californian streets.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian’s wardrobe balanced both fashion and function at the same time. The Shearling Sheep coat’s smooth brown complexion can be seen in many of the brand’s other products.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dark leather straps cuff the jacket’s wrists and forearms, and a long leather belt snakes around its waist. The coat can fasten to its wearer’s content, but the fashion mogul opted to keep it open instead. This allowed the rest of her outfit to be shown in all of its glory.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The coat’s classic sheepskin provided an extra layer of warmth and style to its design. Because the coat is so long, it trails along wherever Kardashian goes, adding to its regal appearance.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Underneath the coat, Kardashian went all black. She sported a zipped-up top with matching colored casual pants and even darker sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian made sure that everything matched during her night out, even carrying a brown leather handbag that made a nice little companion to her trench coat.

Kim Kardashian | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to the website Sickafus Sheepskins, the price to wear a Shearling Sheep coat can range anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. But seeing how well it went with Kardashian’s style, it might be worth even more on the reality TV star.