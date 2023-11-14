King Charles ‘Admires’ and ‘Appreciates’ 1 Trait about Kate Middleton That Other Royals Don’t Have

King Charles has always had plenty of admiration for his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. But the king truly admires one specific aspect of Kate's life and actions, and it's something she doesn't have in common with the other royals.

King Charles and Kate Middleton have always had a close relationship. Kate came into Charles’ life after she started dating Prince William in the early 2000s. She’s been with William ever since (with the exception of a couple of brief breakups), so she and Charles have had plenty of time to get to know each other.

Charles has publicly admired his daughter in law, even calling her out during his recent Kenya trip. And it turns out there is something about Kate that Charles loves — and that other royals don’t have.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles with Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles admires Kate Middleton’s ‘family network’ especially because she is a commoner

William and Kate have welcomed three adorable children since they wed: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate was raised with an extremely tight-knit family, and she has taken that and put it into raising her own family, too. Kate was not raised a royal, which royal family members certainly can’t relate to. According to Jennie Bond, a royal commentator, this is what Charles admires most about the Princess of Wales.

“I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she [Kate] has created for William,” Bond told OK! Magazine, via Express. “The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up.”

Kate has always had a close relationship with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother and sister, James and Pippa Middleton. It does not come as much of a surprise that the princess is raising her own children with the same values that were instilled in her from a young age. Plus, Charles’ children, William and Harry, didn’t exactly have the easiest upbringing, so Charles is likely glad that someone with as much stability as Kate came into Charles’ life.

King Charles with Kate Middleton and Prince William | Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are living normal lives

There is no denying that George, Charlotte, and Louis are far from normal. The kids’ father will someday be king, which certainly comes with its own set of complications, but at this point, they are being raised almost no differently than any other British children.

The three Wales children all attend the same school; they participate in sports and activities just as the other kids their age do, and it’s allowing them to become well-rounded kids who are well-integrated into British society. In 2022, William and Kate moved the family from Kensington Palace up to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor to take them even further out of the spotlight.

Kate made waves when she decided not to accompany William to the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore in November 2023. The princess was putting her children first, which is what she and William agreed to do. George had exams coming up, so Kate chose to remain home with him to help him study and prepare.

Until George, Charlotte, and Louis get much older, William and Kate will reportedly continue to make sure their children are put first ahead of any royal duties.