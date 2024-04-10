The king and queen consort celebrated the day they were wed, which is also a sad day in royal history.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 9. However, a royal commentator claims the couple, who tied the knot in 2005, faced a celebration “tinged with sadness.” Here’s why.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ anniversary falls on a sad day in royal history

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles’ wedding anniversary became a day engrained in royal history in 2021. It was on April 9 of that year that Charles’ father, Prince Philip, fell ill and died at the age of 99.

Therefore, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GBNews: “April 9th is also the date of Prince Philip’s death, so it will be tinged with sadness.” Fitzwilliams believed the couple celebrated “privately,” but “they may well release a photograph.”

Per the royal family’s official Instagram, the king and queen consort did not release a celebratory photograph documenting their wedding anniversary. Instead, the king was photographed during an audience with Andrew Bailey, Governor of The Bank of England, and Sarah John, Chief Cashier and Executive Director of Banking.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship spans 50 years

Then-Prince Charles met Camilla in 1970 when a mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, introduced them. Charles was immediately smitten.

One year later, Charles joined the Royal Navy. They split due to the distance, and Camilla reportedly didn’t fit the protocol for a royal bride.

In 1973, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles, an old boyfriend of Charles’ sister, Princess Anne.

They appeared to have ended their relationship while Camilla and Andrew began to grow their family, welcoming children Tom and Laura. However, Charles and Camilla remained friends.

Sometime around 1978 or 1979, Charles and Camilla reportedly reignited their affair. This was shortly before Charles began courting Lady Diana Spencer, who would eventually become his wife and the most famous royal family member in its history.

After marrying Diana, Charles and Camilla reportedly ended their affair, according to People Magazine. However, by 1986, their relationship was once again in full swing.

Charles and Diana announced their separation in 1992. By 1994, Charles alluded he hadn’t been faithful in their marriage and called Camilla “a great friend of mine,” one year later, Camilla divorced her husband Andrew.

Charles and Camilla didn’t appear in public until 1999

Although then-Prince Charles and Camilla were exclusive as a couple, even during his marriage to Princess Diana, they never stepped out in public together. Privately, their closest friends understood their relationship.

After Princess Diana’s untimely death in 1997, Charles and Camilla still didn’t attend public events together. That didn’t occur until 1999.

One year later, after initially opposing Charles and Camilla’s relationship, Queen Elizabeth privately acknowledged them as a couple in 2000. In 2002, Camilla attended her first public royal event, the funeral of Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

Charles and Camilla became engaged in February 2005 and married three months later. They were crowned king and queen consort in 2023.