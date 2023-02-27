King Charles III’s Coronation Will Feature a New Composition by Andrew Lloyd Webber

King Charles III’s coronation will be one of the biggest events of 2023, drawing foreign dignitaries and celebrities to the UK. One of the most special parts of the ceremony will be the music, which will include a specially commissioned piece from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed a special new piece for King Charles’ coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber promoting his latest musical “Bad Cinderella” I Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Webber, known for musicals like The Phantom of the Opera and Cats has adapted a piece of church music for the king’s coronation.

“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement about the piece. He added that he hopes the music encourages the event’s singers to make a “joyful noise.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s career as a composer

It’s no surprise Webber was called on to create a special piece of music for King Charles’ big day. The composer has written hit musicals like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and School of Rock.

He has received six Tony awards in total. These include Best Musical wins for Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

Webber is also an EGOT winner. He received an Emmy for the Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special, three Grammys for his work on Cats, Evita, and Requiem, an Oscar for the song “You Must Love Me” from Evita, and six Tony Awards.

Buckingham Palace promises ‘a range of musical styles’ at the coronation

Webber’s specially commissioned piece isn’t the only musical element that will be part of the coronation. Plenty of details about the ceremony are being kept under wraps. However, Buckingham Palace did release a statement about the coronation music.

“A range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting the King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts,” the palace’s statement read.

The performers will include The Ascension Choir, a gospel group, and the Byzantine Chant Ensemble. Greek Orthodox music will be performed in tribute to the birthplace of King Charles’ father Prince Philip.

Alis Huws, the official royal harpist, will perform alongside an orchestra. Huws was chosen “in recognition of The King’s long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales,” according to the palace.

Will the traditional Coronation Anthem still be played?

Andrew Nethsingha, the organist and choristers master at Westminster Abbey, shared some more information about the upcoming coronation. In a statement, Nethsingha said, “All Coronation Services are a mixture of deep-rooted tradition and contemporary innovation. As was the case in the four twentieth-century Coronations, the choice of music reflects the cultural breadth of the age in which we live…it has been a privilege to collaborate with His Majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion.”

Twelve specially commissioned musical pieces will be performed in all, including Webber’s song. The usual Coronation Anthem, Zadok the Priest by George Frederic Handel, will also be played. The song has been performed at every coronation since King George II’s in 1727.