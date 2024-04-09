More than three decades after they first met, King Charles and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) tied the knot.

On April 9, 2005, the pair said “I do” at Windsor Guildhall. Because it was the second marriage for both parties, they had a civil ceremony which was followed by a service of prayer and dedication. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, were only at the religious blessing. The latter ceremony was attended by 800 guests. Crowds lined the streets near the chapel to see the pair after the blessing. The celebration then moved to Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception.

Some have wondered what Charles and Camilla do on their wedding anniversary each year. Do they mark the occasion with some special plans? Do they give each other fancy gifts? Or is it just another day full of public engagements and royal duties for them? Well now someone who used to work for the monarch and his wife is revealing how they spend their special day.

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage at The Guildhall | ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

Former valet says King Charles and Queen Camilla ‘aren’t big on celebrating’

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch and Queen Camilla, his duties also included that of valet, house manager, and driver. He remembered the couple’s wedding, which he attended, and shared if and how they would celebrate their anniversaries every year.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Harrold said: “They’ll celebrate it, but they’re not big [on celebrations]. They don’t have parties or anything like that at all. It’s normally marked privately between the two of them. I’m sure there’ll be a card and then a gift, very similar to the way that other people celebrate it.

“I’m sure this year will be a bit more poignant and probably a bit emotional with everything going on. I have no doubt they’ll be together for the occasion, and I’m sure behind closed doors, they’ll probably have a romantic dinner with just the two of them. With the king’s treatment, he might not have any other people there so it is likely to be private between the two of them.”

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on the wedding day outside at Guildhall in Windsor | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Another butler remembers other royals celebrating privately and quietly as well

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and became Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana and remained on the princess’s staff until her death in 1997.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell recalled: “Anniversaries are very private for the royal family. They don’t make a public show or display of them. Even birthdays are private in the family. I never saw a birthday card for the queen’s birthday during my time. They just don’t acknowledge these landmarks. Only when it becomes a Jubilee is it acknowledged with the people. For them, it is very private and behind closed doors.”

Burrell added that Prince William has always been that way as well saying: “William is very private, and keeping this tight lid on his family life is very important to him. He doesn’t want it in the public eye. For him he has two roles: he is the Prince of Wales and he is a father, and the two don’t mix.”