King Charles Just Brilliantly Played Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Game With Coronation Decision

There’s been a lot of talk lately among experts and royal family fans alike about King Charles III’s coronation. But most of that chatter has been about whether Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend the event rather than the actual ceremony.

Now with one decision regarding the day he will officially be crowned, the king played the Sussexes’ game and made a brilliant move.

Now-King Charles III, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry said ‘the ball is their court’ when asked about coronation

During the promotional tour for his memoir Spare, Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV‘s Tom Bradby.

When asked if he would attend the king’s coronation if he is invited the duke replied: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years. And prior to that as well.”

King Charles just put the ball in Harry and Meghan’s court

Well, King Charles played Harry’s game and put the ball in the Sussexes’ court as the Express reported that both the the prince and Meghan are invited to the May 6 coronation.

The publication was informed that “[The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible — without any drama.”

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole discussed the monarch’s move to extend the invite leaving the choice of accepting or rejecting up to Meghan and Harry.

Cole told Sky News Australia: “The king, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the coronation. And of course, that puts the ball in their court — they have to decide, if they decide they don’t come it will make them look a little bit petty and mean-spirited. And of course, if they do come, it will leave them open to the charge of hypocrisy.”

The Sussexes will have no role in the ceremony but the Waleses will

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Even if the couple does show up, it’s been reported that they won’t have a role in the ceremony. According to Express, “if the Sussexes, who quit royal duties in 2020, do attend it is understood they will not have an official role at the ceremony, or appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.”

However, as the future of the monarchy Prince William, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), and their three children will have a role in the affair.

Author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop explained what that role will look for the heir apparent. She told The Mirror that “William, as heir to the throne, will reportedly pay homage to his father the king during the ceremony, which will see him kneel and pledge allegiance to Charles as well as touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.”