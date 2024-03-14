The legendary entertainer was surprised when she learned the royal had a soft spot for her.

Barbra Streisand and King Charles‘ decades-long friendship was dotted with memorable moments. However, Streisand was floored when she learned about Charles’ affections toward her, saying she has “great sex appeal.” She had a surprising two-word response to his remarks.

King Charles and Barbra Streisand’s special friendship

King Charles and Barbra Streisand met for the first time in 1974. She was recording songs for the feature film Funny Lady at the time.

In her autobiography My Name is Barbra, Streisand reflected on the moment she and Charles met during a concert benefitting his charity, The Prince’s Trust, in 1994. She told the audience, including Charles, that she and the royal heir had first met and shared a cup of tea 20 years prior.

Streisand told the audience, “Who knows? If I had been nicer to him, I could have been the first real Jewish princess!” She wrote of the moment, “That got a huge laugh. Luckily, Prince Charles has a sense of humor.”

She later learned that while in school at Cambridge University, Charles had a crush on her (per Express). She wrote, “I was told that Charles has said I was his ‘only pinup’ and he described me as ‘devastatingly attractive’ with ‘great sex appeal.”

Streisand’s response to Charles’ remarks? “Who knew?”

King Charles once sent Barbara Streisand a bouquet from his garden

In the book My Name is Barbara, Barbra Streisand revealed that she saw a table outside her suite strewn with flowers and gifts from well-wishers the day after her Prince’s Trust concert. She said one bouquet stood out from the others.

Streisand wrote, “It didn’t look like the usual sort of arrangement done by a florist. It was more loose and free, as if it were from someone’s backyard.”

She continued, “I asked, ‘Who sent it?’ The response was, ‘Oh, a fan. Some guy named Charles.'”

The card was simply signed “Charles” but the royal crest at the top was a dead giveaway for who sent the arrangement. It read, “It was such a treat to attend your concert last night. You were wonderful, and I adored every minute of it.”

“Bless you for being so kind and generous to my trust. They so appreciated it,” the message concluded.

Charles once invited Barbra to stay at his Highgrove estate

King Charles and Barbra Streisand photographed in 1974 | Mark Sennet/Getty Images

In 1995, King Charles asked Barbra Streisand to stay at his Highgrove home. It remains his favorite and primary residence to this day.

Streisand wrote in her book that she was accompanied by her assistant, Renata Buser. During the visit, Charles took Streisand on a tour of the home’s gardens, followed by a candlelight dinner.

The superstar entertainer admits she “slept in a beautiful bedroom with a big four-poster bed.” She said she was sitting in that same bed when breakfast arrived, as well as a Jack Russell terrier with whom Streisand shared her morning meal.

“After a while, there was another knock on the door. This time, it was Charles who peeked in and said, ‘By any chance, is my dog inside?'”

Charles was looking for Tigga, his missing dog. He laughed, telling Streisand, “Clearly, you have another fan because this dog never leaves my side.”

Barbra Streisand and King Charles maintain a friendship until today. She is married to James Brolin, while Charles’ wife is Camilla, Queen Consort.