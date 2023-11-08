King Charles and Prince William are two of the royal family's most important members. But it might come as a surprise to learn they don't actually speak every moment of the day.

King Charles and his older son, Prince William, have always had a solid relationship. The two men are currently the two most important working royals, with Charles on the throne and William preparing to take his father’s place at some point down the road. However, despite that the two men are on good terms, a palace insider reveals just how often Charles calls his older son — and it sounds like the two men don’t speak as much as we would have thought. Of course, it’s no secret that Charles doesn’t often chat with his younger son, Prince Harry, either.

King Charles calls Prince William once per week, palace insider says

Charles and William have, for the most part, always been on the same page about the future of the monarchy. The two men have stuck by each other’s side despite some serious truths revealed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family back in 2020. Interestingly enough, Charles and William don’t apparently speak as much as you’d think. According to The Telegraph reporter Camilla Tominey, the two men only chat once per week on the phone.

Tominey said a “well-placed” insider to the royal family told her that Charles “converses weekly with William” and that he often calls his older son on Sundays. While the royals have always remained a tight-knit family, it doesn’t look like William and Charles are sitting down for tea every morning.

It might come as a surprise, but it also shouldn’t be too unexpected. After all, Charles and William do have very different roles in the royal family, and William is a father to three young children. It makes sense that he isn’t driving over to his father’s house at any given moment.

Prince Harry and King Charles hardly speak

This might come as less of a surprise given the evident tension between Harry and his dad, but Charles and Harry hardly speak. Tominey said that Charles actually used to call Harry every Sunday as well, but he has since stopped doing that.

Harry is not expected to be at Charles’ 75th birthday celebration later this month. However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in early November that Harry will privately reach out to his father on his special day. Still, little has been done to smooth things over between Harry and his father and brother. Harry and William reportedly “don’t speak” at all, while Harry and Charles seem to only communicate when things are necessary. However, Harry did make his way over to the United Kingdom to join in Charles’ coronation ceremony. Still, Harry and his wife have not visited the royal family since, and Meghan did not attend Charles’ coronation, either; she hasn’t been to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in September 2022.

Whether or not all three men can work through their differences remains to be seen, however it is a bit unexpected to learn that Charles and William aren't speaking more frequently than once per week.