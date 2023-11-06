Prince Harry and King Charles might be on speaking terms, but the two men still aren't close. The public should not expect Harry to make his way to the UK any time soon.

Prince Harry and King Charles might be on speaking terms, but that doesn’t mean they have a great relationship. Back when Harry and Meghan first left the royal family, things between Charles and Harry were ice cold.

While the two men have made small strides in that they at least do speak, the public should not expect Harry to attend Charles’ big 75th birthday celebration later this year; the father-son relationship reportedly still needs time to cool.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are a long way from repairing their relationship

Harry and his father started to feel strain in their relationship after Harry began dating Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan became a dynamic duo, and the two of them realized they weren’t fans of the way the monarchy was run. However, this was not well-received by Charles, and the father and son began to experience tension. By 2020, Harry and his father were far from making things work, and Harry even hinted to the public during his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that he and his father were not on speaking terms.

Fast forward a couple of years, and it looks like Harry and Charles have taken some small steps in their relationship. To start, the two men do speak, albeit not often. And Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony earlier this year. However, nobody should expect Harry to take up a seat at his father’s upcoming 75th birthday party, as the two men still need to cool down before things will be that strong again.

“He won’t be coming here to celebrate his dad’s 75th birthday in just a matter of days; there’s going to be a party at Clarence House for the King,” royal editor Russell Meyers told Express. “No doubt we’ll see all the royals gathering there and enjoying the celebrations. Why shouldn’t Harry be there when they are? However, it still needs a bit of cooling of relations I think.”

Meyers also added that Harry’s relationship with Charles is still “very, very strained,” despite that the two men do speak.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might never be close with the royals again

Although Harry has said in the past that he does want to reconcile with his father and brother, it seems that the actions on both sides don’t suggest that a reunion will happen soon. Meghan has not returned to the United Kingdom since the queen’s death in 2022; she opted out of attending Charles’ coronation in May 2023. And although Harry did attend the coronation, he stayed for as little time as possible and hasn’t returned for any family events since.

On the other side of the pond, it doesn’t appear that Prince William is doing much to mend the broken trust between him and his brother. And while Charles might still have love for his younger son, it doesn’t seem like fixing things with Harry is his main priority — especially now that he and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, are king and queen.