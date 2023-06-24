Kiss' "I Was Made for Lovin' You" became the springboard for one of the most notable rock songwriters of the classic rock era.

One of the most beloved classic rock songs of the late 1970s is Kiss’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.” The tune was written on the piano. Subsequently, the track became one of many examples of rock bands making disco music during that era.

How Kiss’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ is connected to Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper

Desmond Child is the songwriter behind hits like Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” and Alice Cooper’s “Poison.” He co-wrote “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” with Vini Poncia and Kiss’ Paul Stanley. During a 2019 interview with The Tennessean, Child discussed how he co-wrote the song. “I went to a Kiss rehearsal in New York City, and they had this huge soundstage, with mountains of Marshall amps and all the guitars and everything,” he recalled.

“They were getting ready for a big tour, and there was a beautiful grand piano off to the side, and they took a lunch break,” he said. “Paul and I went over to the piano, and I had this little bit of a start, which were the chords and the melody to the verse.”

Desmond Child said he had nothing to do with the ‘signature part’ of Kiss’ song

Desmond remembered writing one of Kiss’ most famous lyrics with Paul. “It was very theatrical, and the line ‘I was made for you girl, you were made for me, and I was made for you’ came out of that session,” he said. Notably, Child misquoted the actual chorus of the song.

“Then Paul went into the studio, and along with their producer Vini Poncia, they just built on that,” he said. “They kind of revved up the chorus, which is the signature part of the song, so I can’t take credit for that.”

Child looked back fondly on “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.” “It’s one of those special songs, and it was destiny for me,” he said. Child said collaborating with Stanley paved the way for him to work with other hard-rock bands like Ratt, Bon Jovi, and Aerosmith. He remains one of the most notable rock songwriters who was not a member of a famous rock band himself.

How ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ performed o the charts and impacted pop culture

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” was a big hit for Kiss. The tune peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 16 weeks. The tune appeared on the album Dynasty, which was one of several examples of rock bands making disco music in the late 1970s. Dynasty reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 25 weeks.

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” became a massive part of popular culture. In the musical film Moulin Rouge!, Ewan McGregor sang part of the song. In addition, the comedy Why Him? and The Simpsons used the song. Blondie’s “Call Me” sounds a lot like “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” is an excellent hard-rock/disco track and it wouldn’t exist without a piano.