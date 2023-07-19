Kit Harington’s ‘Game of Thrones’ costar recently confirmed that his Jon Snow spinoff is happening and offered up some new information about his role in the upcoming project.

It’s widely agreed that Kit Harington’s portrayal of Jon Snow was a high point of Game of Thrones. With the triumphant release of the franchise’s initial prequel, House of the Dragon, fans are curious about Harington’s prospective Jon Snow spinoff.

HBO remains mum on the subject of Jon Snow. Still, Emilia Clarke, Harington’s Game of Thrones co-star, just dropped some major news about the series. Clarke confirmed that the spinoff is in the works and also offered some intriguing insights into Harington’s role in the project.

Emilia Clarke dishes on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow Spinoff

Devotees of Harington and his character Jon Snow might be in for a treat very soon. There is a great chance fans will see the beloved character gracing the screens in a new Game of Thrones spinoff.

The hit franchise has already rolled out a significant prequel, and it seems the producers have several more cooking in the oven. Naturally, one of these potential series aims to explore Jon’s life after the events of the 8th season.

According to Fandom Wire, Clarke dropped some intriguing tidbits about the spinoff dedicated to Jon Snow. Not only is it set to bring Harington back in his iconic role, but he’s also slated to step into the producer’s shoes.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” Clarke shared. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Clarke offered a clear response to the prospect of being part of Harington’s creative vision. The actor stated that her gratifying and splendid journey with Game of Thrones is over.

Here’s the latest update on the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Producers have kept a tight lid on Harington’s Jon Snow spinoff. But there are a few things we know about the series.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has stated that Harington took the reins for this project. And the latest word is that production is in motion, though the series’ future still hangs in the balance.

Should the show proceed, it might explore the narratives of characters who survived until the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

Per Winter is Coming, key cast members such as Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) have all hinted at reprising their roles.

In essence, if the show does come to life, it could act as a continuation, forming a virtual ninth season of Game of Thrones. And Snow, as it is tentatively titled, could potentially delve into several intriguing storylines.

Here are some possible storylines Kit Harington’s Jon Snow series could explore

The last time we saw Harington’s Jon Snow, he was journeying into the frosty expanses of the north. With Tormund Giantsbane at his side, Jon was serving out his exile from the Seven Kingdoms.

Snow could potentially delve into Jon’s life and adventures beyond the Wall. With the Night King vanquished, the once formidable terror is no more. Yet, the series could craft a fresh peril, possibly probing into the backstory of a new antagonist.

Another potential narrative could include Arya Stark.

Watching Arya’s maritime escapades and her likely brushes with unidentified pirate factions would be thrilling. Additionally, her eventual unearthing of new territories between Westeros and Essos could add to the excitement.

Of course, with Jon in the north, he could also come into contact with Sansa (Sophie Turner). Perhaps Sansa needs help keeping the North united under the Stark banner, which could lead to interesting political intrigue.

