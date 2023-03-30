Kristen Stewart hasn’t always been comfortable with her fame. In the earlier days of her career, Stewart’s natural personality might have given fans and audiences the wrong impression of her.

Because of this, others advised Stewart to a look a bit happier during interviews. But that might have been easier said than done.

Kristen Stewart once shared how she felt about others judging her expression

Kristen Stewart | Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Stewart used to be given a bit of grief by some in the media for not always having the most welcoming facial expression. But the actor believed that, unlike some of her peers, she wasn’t trying to deliver a performance outside of shooting a movie. She asserted that she was unwilling to change her attitude or behavior when doing media runs or interviews.

“I’m really not introverted – I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave,” she once told Harper’s Bazaar.

Stewart further opened up about her feelings on fame in general, and how it’s perceived by the public.

“Fame is valued quite ridiculously. So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that,” she said. “And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”

Kristen Stewart once shared she’s had to relinquish control due to her fame

Stewart has tried in the past to look what others felt might have been more approachable. But she admitted she wasn’t as good displaying a public persona as some of her industry peers.

“I have had so many people say, ‘Why don’t you just play the part? Just like, go smile, talk about whatever they want you to talk about,’” she once said in an interview with Access (via Contact Music). “It’s like, ‘I do, I really try to do that.’ I guess I should get a face transplant or something. But it’s gotten weird. I’ve, like, relinquished control.”

She theorized the source of her issue was that she didn’t want to be like other celebrities.

“I try not to have that thing that people have which is like a celebrity skin and I think that’s maybe where I run into problems,” Stewart said.

Although Stewart was making a solid effort to improve her relationship with the public, she refused to completely change herself to reach this goal.

“People are much better at doing this than I am and that’s fine and I’m getting better and whatever, but I’m not gonna try to force myself to do anything,” she added.

Kristen Stewart felt misunderstood earlier in her career

Stewart has learned how to deal with her fame much better than she did earlier in her career. Speaking to IndieWire, the actor confided that she felt audiences misinterpreted her because of how she carried herself.

“I’m not saying that anyone’s impression of me is wrong, but initially I was deemed very ungrateful, like I didn’t care. It’s a thing. Think anything about me; do NOT think that I don’t care. It was because I was nervous and I was freaking out that everyone was f***ing staring at me,” she said.

The years she spent in Hollywood helped her navigate through the attention better.

“It’s not like they were right, but they weren’t wrong. I don’t think I was conveying myself as easily. I was just totally overwhelmed. The impression just wasn’t as spot on. I’m a little older and I’m more experienced with it,” she said.