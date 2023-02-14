‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Admitted Bella Was a ‘Self-Conscious’ Role: ‘It’s Entirely Kristen’

When Kristen Stewart first read the logline for Twilight, she was less than impressed. She didn’t like how the film was being pitched and didn’t really have an interest in it. However, things changed after the actor read the script and the book that the movie was based on. She quickly developed an appreciation for the story’s protagonist, Isabella Swan aka Bella. But playing the vampire-loving teen was a more vulnerable experience than Stewart originally predicted. In fact, the actor admits to feeling a bit self-conscious when bringing her character to life.

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart | Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Kristen Stewart wasn’t worried about fan reactions when she was filming ‘Twilight’

Of course, Stewart couldn’t have predicted how wildly popular Twilight would become. The five movies would become one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. But when the Happiest Season actor was shooting the first film she wasn’t focused on the fans’ reaction to her version of the character. Instead, she had tunnel vision about making sure she did her character justice. She knew that playing Bella would require no small amount of vulnerability from her, and she was determined to get it right. She did everything she could to mentally put herself in the unique (and often bizarre) situations that Bella found herself in.

Portraying Bella Swan was a self-conscious experience for the actor

“She’s not distinct and you don’t read her as like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s a character that I can really sink my teeth into,'” Stewart shared with Collider. “She’s the vessel in which you experience the story, through her. So you put yourself in that position and so I’m never going to satisfy everyone. I’d be playing the most disjointed character. It’s really a self-conscious role. It’s entirely Kristen in the situation. I didn’t have a really distinct character to play. It’s just this girl caught up in an extravagant situation.”

Stewart felt extremely protective over her ‘Twilight’ character

It seems that self-consciousness stuck with Stewart throughout the entire Twilight saga. While she originally thought that the idea of a sequel was ridiculous, the film’s popularity proved her otherwise. Twilight received not one, but four sequels, causing Stewart to embody Bella for five years. All the while, the Spencer actor felt extremely protective of her character. She shut down claims that Bella was just a lovesick teen, arguing that her character was very steadfast and self-assured.

In fact, Stewart still felt so defensive of the character that she’d poured so much of herself into, she was ready to get into with anyone who disagreed. I feel very protective of Bella,” the actor explained to Female. “I feel she belongs to me as well as to Stephenie Meyer, who wrote the books. If anyone says she is superficial or silly, I’m ready to fight. I know this is a great character, and a great role.” Clearly, Stewart had strong opinions about her character. It’s certainly challenging to imagine anyone else in the role.