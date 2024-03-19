Kristen Stewart is going for 'shock' factor when it comes to her recent fashion choices, a source said. Here's what's going on with her outfits.

Kristen Stewart might forever be known as Bella Swan from the Twilight series. But she’s now making a name for herself for her edgy fashion choices. In Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart plays Lou, an introverted gym owner who falls for bodybuilder Jackie, played by Katy O’Brian. And Stewart’s been making waves with her fashion choices while promoting the film. Here’s what a source said about Stewart going for “shock” value.

Kristen Stewart wants the outfits she wears while promoting ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ to ‘shock,’ a source claims

Kristen Stewart has become an LGBTQ icon through the years, and fans adore her in Love Lies Bleeding. While the star may have played it safe regarding her fashion choices in the past, she’s laying it all out on the table in 2024. She and her stylist, Tara Swennen, are challenging stereotypes about “female sexuality” with her looks, a source told Us Weekly.

“Kristen and her stylist have taken her press tour looks as an opportunity to show everyone what the film is about,” the source said. “Even if people don’t see the movie, Kristen is hoping they see her promo tour looks and are forced to deal with how they receive and react to female sexuality — when it’s not for the male gaze. Kristen wants her outfits to shock, but also to show strength.”

Stewart has had several show-stopping looks on her press tour, including a pantsless look that involved her heading out in cable-knit cream-colored briefs trimmed in brown. She completed the look with an unbuttoned button-up and a cream bra. While discussing her film on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stewert rocked a black beaded halter dress that showed her chest through the beads.

Stewart’s fashion has come a long way. Years before Love Lies Bleeding, she admitted that Joan Jett played a role in how she dressed. Stewart played Jett in The Runaways in 2010. “I liked her rock-n-roll style so much that it really influenced me,” Stewart told On Magazine, according to Yahoo. “I already like jeans and leather jackets before playing in this movie, though, but my rock-n-roll style developed thanks to playing Joan.”

Kristen Stewart is causing a stir with her Love Lives Bleeding press looks. And she caused severe controversy with her Rolling Stone cover. The cover shows her posing with her hand down the jockstrap she’s wearing.

Stewart addressed the cover while speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“You look better in a jockstrap than I ever did,” Stephen Colbert said.

“It’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things,” Stewart explained. “I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttons. I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

“It’s not remotely explicit,” Stewart added. “Female sexuality isn’t supposed to want anything but to be had. And that feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying. But, f*** you.”

