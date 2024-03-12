Kristen Stewart is ditching her pants this March as she promotes her new romantic thriller, 'Love Lies Bleeding.'

In 2024’s bizarre bid to become the year of the underwear, Kristen Stewart is the latest celeb to go pantsless. Since brief-focused looks debuted on runways last year, many stars have been spotted at fashion shows and red carpets sans trousers.

Most recently, Sydney Sweeney debuted bedazzled briefs at the Miu Miu presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Kiernan Shipka also wore underwear (cable knit with a matching cardigan) to the Chloé runway show. Now, Stewart has jumped on the trend, going pantless twice this March (so far). See her looks here:

Kristen Stewart in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

On March 12, the Twilight star stepped out in New York City wearing cable-knit underwear and a camel-colored cropped shirt buttoned at the collar. Stewart waved to the paparazzi as she exited the building in the eye-catching ensemble, chosen with the help of her go-to stylist, Tara Swennen.

Swennen styles the Spencer star as well as Ali Wong, Melissa McCarthy, Shailene Woodley, Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Allison Janney, among others.

Kristen Stewart goes pantsless on March 12, 2024 | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stewart’s beige briefs had a chocolate brown waistband and trim, as Glamour reports. The full-coverage underwear stole the show. But the 33-year-old did wear sheer hosiery and a nude bra under her top for some coverage. Stewart donned dark round sunglasses and deep burgundy-chocolate heels to complete her look.

Kristen Stewart in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor has been carrying the same handbag around NYC during this recent trip: the Chanel Vanity Crossbody Bag in quilted black patent leather. Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador since 2013 after becoming close friends with the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Kristen Stewart at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California | Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24

What’s the occasion for this pantless look? Kristen Stewart has been promoting her new romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, which premiered on March 8. Also starring Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, and Jena Malone, the film is about reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart), who falls in love with a bodybuilder who has a violent criminal family.

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of A24’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ on March 05, 2024 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Happiest Season actor ditched pants for the barbaric lesbian love story’s premiere. Styled by Swennen per usual, Stewart stole the show in an aggressively high-cut black Bettter bodysuit. Thin spaghetti straps wrapped around her sides and shoulders, holding up the backless leotard.

Swennen added a black tuxedo jacket and sheer Wolford tights for some coverage. Classic black stiletto pumps by Chanel elevated Stewart’s dancer-esque look.