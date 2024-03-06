Many celebrities went pants-less at Paris Fashion Week, but Sydney Sweeney took her look to the next level with bejeweled Miu Miu briefs.

The pants-less trend continued at Paris Fashion Week as celebrities wore micro skirts, pleated shorts, and underwear-inspired briefs. Who wore hot pants best? Many fans voted for Sydney Sweeney, who turned up in nearly $6,000 underwear at the Miu Miu runway show.

Host Sydney Sweeney during her ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue on March 2, 2024 | Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney was last spotted hosting Saturday Night Live on March 2. The Euphoria star received praise for her humorous roles on the sketch comedy show before jetting from the East Coast to Paris for the annual fashion week.

Sydney Sweeney at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024-25 show on March 05, 2024 | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sweeney, a Miu Miu ambassador since May 2022, went for a tailored look on top. As she entered the Miu Miu presentation, the 26-year-old donned a black tuxedo jacket and crop top with white trim. The sleeves of Sweeney’s blazer hung over her hands, drawing attention down to the main event — her bejeweled briefs.

Sydney Sweeney at the Miu Miu show as part of Paris Fashion Week | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

According to the fashion label’s website, the Miu Miu look included $5,800 white underwear in a full brief cut. Some may say the look was diaper-inspired. Regardless, Sweeney dressed it up with silver sequins and sheer black hosiery. The Anyone But You star‘s tall black heels elevated her 5-foot-3 frame, and she wore her hair in a messy shoulder-length cut. Miu Miu’s 04ZS oval-framed sunnies added to Sweeney’s chic look.

Nina Dobrev, Emma Corrin, and Gigi Hadid at the Miu Miu show | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Other Miu Miu attendees included Nina Dobrev in a khaki mini-skirt look. The Crown actor Emma Corrin went athleisure in red while Gigi Hadid took a break from the runway to take in the Miu Miu show. The model wore a black overcoat and black leather pants.

Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde, and Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu show | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dancer Maddie Ziegler and Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld sported micro skirts and tailored neutral ensembles. “Royals” singer Lorde made an appearance in a preppy schoolgirl look.

Kiernan Shipka before the Chloé Fall/Winter show on February 29, 2024 | 1st and 2nd photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Perhaps the other most notable pantless guest at Paris Fashion Week was Kiernan Shipka. The Sabrina star not only surprised fans with her slimmer-looking face. She also went pantless in an olive green high-waisted brief for the Chloé runway show at the beginning of PFW.