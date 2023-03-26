‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Unusual Way Sydney Sweeney Spent Her Days Off

It’s rare that Sydney Sweeney has a day off. Since 2019, the actor has been constantly booked and busy. Whether she’s filming movies or TV shows, doing press and promotions, giving interviews, or launching brand collaborations, Sweeney is constantly on the move. But it wasn’t too long ago that Sweeney’s schedule was a bit less jam-packed. When she was filming The Handmaid’s Tale, she had a bit more downtime than she has now. So what did the actor do she had free time in her schedule?

Who did Sydney Sweeney play in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’

Long-time fans of Sweeney will recall that the actor starred in the sophomore season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Portraying the pious child bride, Eden Blaine, Sweeney’s character caused quite a bit of commotion in season 2. But while the subject matter she was exploring was grim, The Players Table producer had an absolute ball on set. She described the set as a fun place to be and recalled that her castmates were constantly keeping things light when the cameras weren’t rolling. It wasn’t uncommon for Sweeney to listen to Taylor Swift between scenes or overhear her castmates talking about The Bachelor.

The actor spent her days off exploring old buildings

While Sweeney absolutely loved being on the set of The Handmaid’s Tale, she appreciated her downtime as well. She certainly made good use of her days off. Since the show was filmed in Toronto, Sweeney made sure to take advantage of all that the city had to offer. One of her favorite and most frequent haunts was Casa Loma, a gothic-style mansion that serves as a museum and was built in the early 1900s.

“I love architecture and old buildings,” Sweeney shared with Fashion Magazine. “Every day I had off, I’d walk around by myself while listening to the guided audio tour. I’m not the best at going out to bars and stuff. I feel really bad for my friends; they’ve all given up on even inviting me.”

Sweeney has always had a keen love of education

Sweeney’s love of architecture will be of no surprise to fans who have been paying attention. The Euphoria star has shared many times that she’s a self-proclaimed nerd. Though Sweeney began pursuing acting at a young age, school has always been a priority. She was even the valedictorian of her high school class. She’s currently in the process of earning her college degree from UCLA in business. And the MMA fighter hasn’t ruled out continuing her education even after she earns her bachelor’s degree.

“I love school,” Sweeney shared. “I would probably go for the rest of my life if I could. “I feel more confident in meetings. It’s not that I love shocking people with my intelligence, but when you’re sitting in a room with men and all of a sudden they try to talk over you and you’re able to hold your ground, you impress them and they keep you in the conversation. There’s definitely a power in education.”

Certainly, Sweeney seems to have an appreciation for architecture and the history it holds. Considering the actor was recently filming a movie in Rome, we’re sure there were plenty of old buildings for her to explore, provided she had a few days off.