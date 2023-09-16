Sydney Sweeney's rise to fame seemed quick, but she's actually appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows on her way to the top.

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been building a name for herself in Hollywood for a little over a decade. Her most recent claim to fame is portraying Cassie Howard on Max’s hit drama, Euphoria. Here’s a look at Sweeney’s rise to fame, her most impressive performances, and her evolving perceptions of filming sex scenes.

Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows

Only in her mid-twenties, Sweeney has already made a name for herself in Hollywood. According to IMDb, here are all of the mainstream movies and TV shows that have helped to thrust Sweeney into the spotlight over the years:

Lisa in the 2009 film ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction

Young Alice in the 2010 film The Ward

Emily in the 2013 film Spiders 3D

Annie in the 2014 film Angels in Stardust

Julia in the 2015 film The Martial Arts Kid

Sam in the 2017 film Dead Ant

Shooting Star in the 2018 film Under the Silver Lake

Holly in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence

Lana in the 2019 film Clementine

Dianne “Snake” Lake in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Juliet Lowe in the 2020 film Nocturne

Pippa in the 2021 film The Voyeurs

Eva in the 2021 film Night Teeth

Reality Winner in the 2023 film Reality

Penny Jo Poplin in the 2023 film Americana

Sweeney also has four upcoming film releases in the movies Anyone But You, Madame Web, Immaculate, and Echo Valley. The Spokane, Washington, native has starred in the following TV shows:

Emaline Addario in Everything Sucks! (2018: 10 Episodes)

Eden Spencer in The Handmaid’s Tale (2018: 7 Episodes)

Alice in Sharp Objects (2018: 7 Episodes)

Cassie Howard in Euphoria (2019–present: main cast)

Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus (2021: main cast during season one)

In addition to these TV roles, Sweeney has made single-episode appearances in shows like Heroes, Criminal Minds, Chase, 90210, Kickin’ It, Grey’s Anatomy, The Middle, and Pretty Little Liars. Sweeney also voiced Barbie in four episodes of Robot Chicken from 2021–22.

Sydney Sweeney best performances, ranked

Sweeney’s given some phenomenal performances throughout her career. Here’s a glimpse at five of her best performances over the years.

Euphoria: chaotic cheerleader Cassie Howard The White Lotus: very unlikeable character Olivia Mossbacher Reality: Reality Winner, a real-life American Air Force veteran responsible for leaking sensitive U.S. security information Nocturne: vindictive piano prodigy Julie Lowe The Handmaid’s Tale: Eden Spencer

Sweeney’s short stint on The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018 marks the rise of her acting career. Her character was an obedient child bride who was eventually executed for leaving her husband. In this role, she showed she could command the screen through a raw depth of emotion and superior acting chops.

Sydney Sweeney sex scenes

As her acting career has progressed, Sweeney has been asked to partake in a number of intimate scenes. While sex scenes were once a scary proposition for Sweeney, she now embraces the challenge. While portraying Cassie on Euphoria, Sweeney had to be more than a little provocative in many of her Season 2 scenes. Luckily, it seems that filming these sex scenes in Euphoria helped to boost Sweeney’s body image.

According to Variety, Sweeney talked about portraying Cassie, saying of her character, “She doesn’t know how to communicate without showing her body. That is a form of communication for her, and she was never taught that you did not need that.”

Sweeney actually asked Euphoria to cut some of Cassie’s sex scenes during Season 2. However, it wasn’t because Sweeney didn’t want to film these intimate scenes. Rather, Sweeney didn’t feel Cassie needed to be exposed to the audience any more than she already had been throughout the series.

Sweeney also discussed with Variety about how the cast got to work with intimacy coordinators to prepare for their more intimate scenes. She went on to say, “It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators. I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie.”