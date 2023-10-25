Kyle Cooke revealed that Summer House‘s Carl Radke didn’t intend to break up with Lindsay Hubbard during that fateful conversation on camera during an upcoming season.

The news that the couple split, only months before their wedding, rocked the Bravoverse. Radke and Hubbard have not fully spoken publicly about the breakup and Radke has gone MIA since moving out of the couple’s apartment.

During a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Winter House appearance, Cooke revealed that Radke had originally planned to just speak to Hubbard about their relationship, but realized they were doomed during the discussion.

Kyle Cooke spills about Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s breakup

Cooke was put on the spot during the WWHL After Show when a fan asked about the breakup, plus he was asked if would Radke and Hubbard be able to continue with a summer share in the future.

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke |Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

“My take on it is that Carl didn’t know he was calling it off until the very conversation was being had,” Cooke said. “So, I didn’t catch wind of that being the outcome until after the fact. It was that kind of in the moment.”

Does Cooke think Radke and Hubbard could cohabitate for another season of Summer House? “I’d like to hope so,” he said.

However, Radke and Hubbard can’t seem to co-exist in the same room. They both attended the Winter House premiere party but Radke claimed one side of the room and Hubbard remained on the other side. They never interacted, according to sources.

Carl and Lindsay tried to make their relationship work, Kyle insists

“It’s no secret that they’ve been in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating,” he told E! News. “From my perspective, there were times where I was like, ‘Man, it’s almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.”

“It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party,” Cooke said adding, “and Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.”

“I want to emphasize they’re both hurting,” Cooke emphasized. “This is a very unfortunate situation. I think Carl has tried very, very hard to be as respectful as possible. Yes, he’s the one who called it off and he’s giving her space. He’s basically homeless letting her live in the apartment that they both pay for. But he drew the line in the sand.”