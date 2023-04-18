Danielle Olivera Worried About Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Spending $13,000 on an Apartment Before ‘Summer House’ Filmed

Before Summer House started filming, Danielle Olivera expressed concern over the massive expense Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard took on with their new apartment.

The couple revealed that they pay $13,000 a month in rent, which Olivera felt wasn’t a smart financial move. “As we speak, they are moving in together. Like I need them to get Fidelity because they are spending with the capital S,” Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during a June 2022 interview about the Fidelity Bloom mobile savings app.

“And I’m like more power to you guys, it’s a beautiful apartment. Like it’s gorgeous, it’s humongous. But it’s a lot. But yeah, I’m all about financial future,” she added.

The Fidelity Bloom mobile savings app is based on the psychology of spending. Olivera says the app “leans into the emotional side of how people think about their spending and their savings.”

Carl and Lindsay’s apartment wasn’t the only worry for Danielle before ‘Summer House’ filming

Olivera seemed concerned that Radke and Hubbard weren’t tracking finances, especially with the move to the new apartment. But on the show and in June she said they were moving too fast. “They’re on the fast track for sure,” she said about the couple. “I definitely want to wait a little bit more. I’d rather have a mortgage than a wedding.”

Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera | Sean Zanni/Bravo

At the time Olivera was still dating chef Robert Sieber. The couple broke up in Nov. but were together throughout the summer. One of Olivera’s sticking points was that Sieber worked so much that he couldn’t spend much time with her.

Lindsay Hubbard wonders why Danielle thinks they were being ‘irresponsible’ in their relationship

Hubbard pushed back against Olivera’s concern that she and Radke moved too fast. “I still don’t know why,” Hubbard said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “And every single weekend of the summer, she was like bringing something else up. And I was like OK, I know why you are annoyed and why you are upset about what it is. But why. Go into detail. Why are you thinking that we are moving too fast?”

“Why do you think we’re being irresponsible with our relationship?” she asked using air quotes. “Like why? And she would never answer why.”

Host Andy Cohen whispered that he wouldn’t like to fight with Hubbard because she’s so intense. “Well, because I use logic, in my fights” she replied. When he insisted the reason is that she is intense she responded with, “Well, this is probably why everyone wants me to go to the Housewives!”

Will Danielle be invited to Carl and Lindsay’s wedding?

During WWHL, Hubbard added that she and Radke wanted to buy an apartment, but prices were too high at the time. She acknowledged that while $13,000 a month in apartment rent is high, she’s only paying a few hundred more a month than her previous place because they are splitting the rent.

She also admitted to being surprised that Olivera and Sieber broke up. “But I can also understand why they broke up,” she said. “Dating a chef is really hard. He’s not around often. He’s working all the time.” Hubbard also thought Olivera was “projecting” issues with her own relationship on her and Radke.

Hubbard and Olivera are still not friends. So will Olivera be invited to Hubbard and Radke’s wedding? “I guess we’ll find out after the reunion!” Hubbard said.

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.