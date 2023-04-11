‘Summer House’: Kyle Cooke Turns 40 – Is He Ready for a Different Kind of Party? [Exclusive]

Now that Summer House OG Kyle Cooke is officially in his 40s, is he ready for a different kind of fun? For seven seasons, Cooke has had one goal in mind – party as hard as possible.

But since the show premiered in 2017, Cooke has not only hit a new decade but he’s also gotten married and is the CEO of a growing company. So is Cooke ready to retire the party mullet?

Kyle Cooke would do ‘Summer House’ into his late 40s

Cooke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he has no intention of slowing down or reining it in. “Who knows?” Cooke said about the future. “I mean, look, I think as this season goes on, we’ll get back to our roots, throwing some house parties, you know, stupid, drunken antics and shenanigans.”

Kyle Cooke | Sean Zanni/Bravo

“And hopefully, it provides that escape for people,” he added. “But look friendships evolve. Relationships evolve. You know, if the show can evolve with us but still deliver on the fun, entertaining factor, great. But, for now, I feel like I could be doing this well into my late forties.”

Cooke and the Summer House crew threw an epic 40th birthday party, complete with Cooke’s big “reveal” hidden behind a tiny cowboy hat.

But is Amanda ready to call it quits?

While Cooke is fully prepared to keep raging in the Hamptons, he thinks that wife Amanda Batula would be perfectly fine with living their life off camera.

“I’m sure Amanda would hate to hear that,” he laughed about how he was not ready to slow down. “But she’s probably the only one who’s like, ‘If you are ready to tap out, so am I.’ Because, you know, she’s much more introverted. I mean, when we film and we wrap, she needs weeks to decompress.”

“So it’s definitely not for everybody and it’s not going to be for us forever,” he shared. “But right now we’re having a lot of fun doing it, even through thick and thin. And I couldn’t imagine a summer doing anything different.”

When Batula was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said that Cooke was the “most annoying drunk” in the house. Batula is usually asleep long before Cooke stumbles to bed and definitely doesn’t party as hard as her husband.

How has Kyle changed since ‘Summer House’ Season 1?

Despite feeling like he could keep the party going for many more years, Cooke admitted he has really transformed and changed since Summer House Season 1.

“I think big picture, if you take a much higher look at it, I have friends from high school being like, ‘Dude, you haven’t changed one iota.’ But when you zoom in, you look at where I was in season one,” he reflected. “You know, I was, what, 33? In my mind, I was scared of commitment. I was trying to figure out my entrepreneurial career. And I had so many friends. I was incredibly social, out four times a week.”

“So, I mean, yeah, a lot has, in fact, changed,” he said. “It was a bit of an anti-climatic first episode from a partying standpoint, but I can assure you that we get back to our roots as the season progresses. But yeah, it’s been seven years. It’s a good little span of time.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm on Bravo.