‘Summer House’: Did Paige DeSorbo Spark Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s Feud?

Did a conversation with Paige DeSorbo spark the initial tension between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Oliver on Summer House?

Olivera, who has always been a ride or die for both Hubbard and her boyfriend Carl Radke, admitted she was feeling a little iced out of the relationship. But when Hubbard talks to DeSorbo and she shares some of Olivera’s observations about their relationship with Hubbard, it seemingly sparks tension between Hubbard and Olivera.

Is Paige stirring the ‘Summer House’ pot between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera?

During the latest episode, DeSorbo talks to Hubbard while Olivera talks to Radke. Hubbard tells DeSorbo that Radke wants her to talk to Amanda Batula. Tension between Batula and Hubbard seems to also be creating tension between Radke and friend/boss Kyle Cooke.

Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera | Sean Zanni/Bravo

While DeSorbo tries to help Hubbard navigate how to communicate with Batula, Hubbard shares why she has an issue with her. “She said it was too soon I was moving in with Carl,” Hubbard recalls.

“Well, Danielle said that too,” DeSorbo tells Hubbard. The comment seems to take Hubbard by surprise.

“She was saying it’s only a year and a half sober,” DeSorbo says about her conversation with Olivera. “They might get engaged. They moved into a very expensive apartment. I mean she was like, I feel like they live in a fairy tale.”

Danielle worried that Lindsay and Carl moved too fast

Hubbard pointed out that she was nervous Olivera’s boyfriend was a chef and they too moved in together pretty fast. DeSorbo was under the impression that Hubbard knew of Olivera’s concerns.

“Like, that’s your best friend,” DeSorbo said. “I do think you should talk to Danielle.”

Cue Olivera. Of course, DeSorbo immediately takes off.

When Olivera asks what they were talking about, Hubbard replies, “We were talking about you.” Adding that the conversation wasn’t about “good stuff.”

So Hubbard tells Olivera what DeSorbo shared with her and that Olivera is concerned about her relationship. Olivera clarified that she did not say it was too soon that Radke and Hubbard moved in together. “What I said was that I think you guys are moving hella fast,” Olivera said.

Did Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera resolve their conflict on ‘Summer House’?

Hubbard wanted more context for “hella fast” since she and Radke have known each other for six years. “In a relationship sense it is fast,” Olivera says.

“I wanna have babies with this man, and he wants to have babies with me,” Hubbard shoots back.

“You’re getting so f***ing defensive it’s annoying,” Olivera says. Ok, so what about the fairy tale Olivera said Hubbard and Radke were living in?

“The one where you guys don’t like to have fights,” Olivera says. “Talk about real stuff.” Hubbard says she’s a “hard conversation” person, but Radke is not.

Olivera doesn’t exactly agree with Hubbard that she likes those hard conversations. “Lindsay I love you to death but when he did not stick up for you last weekend,” Olivera recalls when Cooke lashed out at the Hubbard and called her a b****, Radke sat nearby and remained silent.

While Hubbard didn’t love that Radke didn’t stick up for her either, she’s trying to “be a better person” and is in therapy.

“I don’t want to lose two of my best friends,” Olivera says.

“You’re never gonna lose me!” Hubbard says, which of course foreshadows the direction of their friendship later this season.

Hubbard and Olivera move past this squabble. But this could be the beginning of the end of their friendship.

Summer House is on Monday at 9pm ET on Bravo.