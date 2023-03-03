‘Summer House’: Kyle Cooke Was Shocked when Lindsay and Danielle Started Feuding – Reveals Was Sparked the Beef [Exclusive]

At this point, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are still “ride or die” on Summer House, but the former best friends ultimately have an epic falling out.

Summer House fans were surprised to learn the best friends were at odds, and Kyle Cooke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he also didn’t see the fallout coming.

“When Danielle comes in the house, it’s episode two and she’s still ride or die for Lindsay and Carl [Radke], for that matter,” he recalled.

And while Cooke was shocked that the friendship ended, he shared where he thinks the feud began.

Lindsay and Danielle’s ‘Summer House’ feud was a ‘summer of firsts,’ Kyle says

Olivera was such a loyal friend, she called Radke and Hubbard to alert them of Cooke’s comments about Radke’s former cocaine habit and how Cooke hired him when Radke was essentially “unhireable.”

So to later learn that Olivera and Hubbard no longer have a friendship was a little surprising.

“So look, it’s not like I have, like a pulse on every little intricacy of their relationships, but I did not see it coming,” Cooke said. “They had always spent a ton of time together. They had just done a weekend in Montauk a couple of weeks before we started filming.”

“It was tough,” he added. “I do my best to try to help bring them together and talk it out because there was clear miscommunications. But it’s a summer of firsts.”

Kyle shares what he thinks sparked Danielle and Lindsay’s feud

So what sparked Olivera and Hubbard’s feud? Cooke speculated about what he thought started their dispute, which he believes had a lot to do with Olivera warming up to the other women in the house.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be 100% spot on about this, but I was just asked a similar question, and I thought about it for the first time,” he reflected. “And I honestly think some of the initial fallout was from Danielle kind of actually making amends with Ciara [Miller] and starting to build inroads with some of the other women in the house that for so, so long I think we’re off limits.”

Last summer, Miller and Hubbard went to war when Miller and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm struck up a romance on Winter House. Hubbard planned to hook up with Kroll so she kissed him when he visited Summer House. Miller and Hubbard’s ire reached a fever pitch, to the point where Olivera got into it with Miller at dinner. Miller ended up throwing her glass of wine, and the wine glass, at Olivera.

‘Lindsay didn’t like to see Danielle having a good time’ with other ‘Summer House’ women

Cooke observed that Hubbard had grown accustomed to having Olivera being a completely loyal friend.

“Even if Danielle had no beef with them, it was like, well, ‘I’m a diehard supporter of Lindsay, my best friend. And so she’s at odds with some of these other housemates then I can’t hang with them,'” Cooke said.

“I think that’s kind of the root of at least what I recall,” he added. “Lindsay started to see Danielle having a good time with some of the other housemates, and I don’t think she liked it. But of course, I’m sure there’s lots of things I wasn’t privy to, but that was just my first take on where some of this animosity started.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.