‘Summer House’: Danielle and Robert Had No Plans to Get Engaged Heading Into Season 7

As Danielle Olivera headed into filming Summer House Season 7, she was rock solid with boyfriend Robert Sieber but had no plans to get married any time soon.

Olivera spoke exclusively with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in June, days ahead of filming, and predicted that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke could get engaged. “They’re on the fast track for sure,” she said about Radke and Hubbard, who ultimately got engaged over the summer.

“I definitely want to wait a little bit more. I’d rather have a mortgage than a wedding,” Olivera added about getting engaged.

Danielle from ‘Summer House’ could see herself opening a business with Robert someday

Late last June Olivera was focused on work and building her business – not marriage. Work was going well, but “Like most things that happen with technology and building software, it doesn’t ever go as fast as you would like,” she said.

Olivera also envisioned ending up with Sieber someday, even exploring the possibility of opening a business together.

Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber |Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

“There’s a Food and Wine Festival here this weekend,” she said at the time. “So I’m helping. I’m pretty tight with his boss,” she said. “And so she was like, why don’t you come out for the weekend and help me host some events? Like, of course. And it kind of makes me smile because I think that’s where I want Robert and I to go eventually. [To become] partners and have him have his own restaurant or whatever it may be. And I would help out in any way, whether it be hosting or operations. I’m a pretty all-hands-on-deck kind of person.”

Danielle’s ‘Summer House’ relationships have shifted since the filming ended

Olivera also said the couple explored where they could ultimately put down roots. “I love the outdoors,” she explained.

“I like waking up in Montauk,” she added. “Waking up out in the Hamptons really does put a big smile on my face. I feel like I work best in those environments. I obviously love our apartment in Brooklyn, but it’s not a forever place. And I would want to buy out either out in the Hamptons or I really do like upstate New York, like the Catskills.”

But since Summer House filming wrapped, Olivera and Sieber haven’t shared many photos on Instagram post-BravoCon in October. Olivera posted a December photo dump, which is when fans noticed that Sieber wasn’t in any of the photos. She also shared a solo New Year’s photo and the caption, “2023 and me.”

Olivera did head west to a ski destination, where Sieber would typically be working. But she hasn’t included him in any of the shots. Fans speculated that the couple may have split. But Olivera and Sieber have not confirmed (or denied) a breakup.

Danielle and Lindsay’s friendship was a ‘Summer House’ casualty

Another relationship that definitely shifted for Olivera was her friendship with Hubbard. Despite being sure that Hubbard and Radke could be next to get engaged, apparently, her reaction to the engagement is what split the friendship.

“I was absolutely surprised,” Hubbard said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast (via Page Six) of Olivera’s reaction to her engagement. “I walked into this summer thinking that we were all good, everything was great, we were best friends … and it turned out that there was a lot more that she had to say … and not to me.”

The engagement was filmed for Summer House Season 7 – and so was Olivera’s reaction. But will viewers see Danielle and Robert’s relationship change this season?

Summer House Season 7 premieres on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 pm. on Bravo.