‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards is not staying silent when it comes to untruths following her ‘rough year’ with Mauricio Umansky.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is fed up with all of the cheating rumors. Amid speculation about her marital woes, Kyle flat-out blasted Page Six for sharing outdated photos of her and Morgan Wade.

With Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, going on the offensive, here’s a closer look at all of those rumors about her close relationship with Morgan.

‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards | Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Kyle Richards is fed up with all of those Morgan Wade cheating rumors

Kyle has officially reached her breaking point about all of those cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been in the hot seat for weeks over reports about her marital issues with Mauricio.

Reports suggest that Kyle and Mauricio have ended their longstanding relationship. Taking this a step further, rumors have emerged of an alleged romantic involvement between Kyle and country crooner, Morgan.

The rumor mill went into overdrive over the weekend when a photo of Morgan and Kyle surfaced, fueling fresh speculation about their relationship. The photo also seemingly backed up the reports about Kyle and Mauricio’s failed marriage.

In response to these rumors, Kyle and Morgan have decided to take control of the narrative. They’re determined to quash the speculation and protect their privacy as their personal lives continue to be fodder for public discussion and media scrutiny.

The ‘RHOBH’ star calls out ‘Page Six’ for using an old photo as evidence of a cheating scandal

The cheating speculation intensified when Page Six published a photo of Kyle and Morgan spending time together in LA. The publication insinuated that Kyle attempted to conceal her face in the snapshot.

Kyle swiftly debunked the article and labeled the claim that she was trying to hide as a flagrant lie. The reality star openly expressed her thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my [National Alliance on Mental Illness] event for RHOBH. She is not even in California. And I am not hiding my face. Please stop,” Kyle stated.

Morgan didn’t stay silent either. She jumped into the comments section to reject the story, explaining that she was actually in Milwaukee for a concert when the photo was allegedly taken.

Since then, Page Six removed the controversial article and its corresponding Instagram post. This marks the second time that Kyle has had to deny rumors of a romantic involvement with Morgan.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky open up about their marital struggles

Kyle and Mauricio have formally addressed the swirling divorce chatter. Through their social media platforms, the couple quashed any notions of them going their separate ways. They did, however, concede that their marital journey has encountered some turbulence this year.

The duo’s public statement came as a rebuttal to an article from People. An insider told the outlet that Kyle and Mauricio had parted ways quite some time ago.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Kyle shared on social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Echoing Kyle’s sentiments, Mauricio shared an identical statement on his account. He emphasized that no misdeeds had been committed by either party and pleaded for privacy as they continue to navigate through their marital issues.

The couple has made a recent public appearance together. They spent Independence Day in each other’s company, documenting their celebration through snapshots shared on social media.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras are rolling, so fans will get to see all of this play out on season 13.