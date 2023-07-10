Allison DuBois' phone blew up the minute the news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating. Did she see the infidelity?

Psychic Allison DuBois’ phone blew up when the news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating. Dubois infamously predicted at the “dinner from hell” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Umansky would never fully satisfy Richards.

She recently reflected on the separation, sharing that she was not surprised the couple was having issues, but didn’t envision it was because of infidelity on Richards’ part – especially one with country singer Morgan Wade.

Allison DuBois was surprised by rumors that Kyle Richards was with Morgan Wade

DuBois wished Richards the best, doubling down on her “dinner from hell” remark. “She must have needed something emotionally. And I hope she found it. That’s great if she found that with someone, she must have been needing it for a long time,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Allison DuBois and Kyle Richards |Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“You know, there was something she didn’t get from him and something he wasn’t able to provide for her. And if they find it in other places, you know, more power to them,” she continued. But, “That actually surprised me more than hearing that the separation was happening. The separation didn’t cause me to pause.”

“People kept asking me about a country singer. I’m like, I don’t know what you’re talking about because I don’t follow the Housewives,” she said. “So I don’t know. And then I think you had said that it was a woman and that actually surprised me.”

She didn’t see the Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards affair

DuBois didn’t see Richards and Wade having an affair. “I don’t know, why that would be her direction, but I believe you can get emotion from different people sometimes different genders,” she said. “And if she found that safe place with that woman and, and an emotionally warm place to be, then good for her.”

She also believed that the couple reached their breaking point. “One of them just didn’t wanna put on the facade anymore because, and correct me if I’m wrong, but up until even very recently they were making public statements and appearances about how happy they were,” she remarked.

“And anybody that’s been in a long-term relationship or has been married knows it doesn’t usually happen overnight,” she added. “It’s usually something that erodes the relationship over a long period of time and then you hit a wall where you just can’t do it anymore.”

“So I just believe this has been going on a lot longer than people realize,” she said. “I don’t believe it just happened in the last few weeks and they woke up and said we’re we need to get separated. People just don’t divide their lives for no reason.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky lied about trouble in their marriage

Shortly after Umansky’s Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills premiered, the couple was flooded with questions about marital trouble. They both vehemently denied any problems, which DuBois said they lied about.

“I mean how is that any different than what I’m suggesting they’ve been doing for years? It’s not,” she said. “So it’s unfortunate and it’s not easy being a public figure going through a very public divorce that’s not gonna be easy for them.”

“So I do hope the trolls online leave her alone,” she said. “I hope they leave them alone. I don’t think he’s gonna get the comments or the statements that she’s gonna get. She’s gonna go through more of it and although she seems very Teflon, she’s very sensitive on the inside and easily wounded. So yeah, I hope she’s got a good support group around her to help her through that. And I think she does.”