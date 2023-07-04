Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from 'RHOBH' said they were not divorcing – but didn't address if they had separated.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky didn’t exactly deny the claim that they were separating but insisted that they were not divorcing.

News broke that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. The People Magazine report referred to an unnamed source who claimed Umansky and Richards had separated. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple then confirmed that they had trouble in their marriage.

In a joint statement, they shared: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they shared on Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Adding, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Mauricio said the separation or divorce rumors will be a storyline on ‘RHOBH’

For several months, Umansky and Richards have fought rumors that they were divorcing or separating. “We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” Umansky said on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast. “That one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b****y and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” he added.

And then there’s Morgan Wade …

But adding fuel to the separation rumors is chatter that Richards is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards shared a few photos alongside Wade at the gym and another one in Aspen. Internet sleuths also pointed out that Richards and Wade had matching heart tattoos. And that Wade inked the letter “K” inside her elbow.

Richards has also slammed rumors that she’d been taking the diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss. Instead, she claimed that clean eating, no alcohol, and spending time in the gym are behind her toned body. Wade backed her up.

“She’s always worked out, but she’s recently been going super hard and we have the same trainer, Cory, so I kind of connected those two,” she told PageSix. “She’s super strong and she’s dealing with all those people saying she’s on that weight loss drug, but she’s in such good shape and she works out all the time.”

Umansky also chimed in. “We just kind of laugh. We don’t really care about it,” he told Daily Mail. And added, “We laugh about it. She’s already made her statement, and it is what it is. I mean, you know, there’s just nothing you can do about that. She has been so amazing that you know, she completely quit drinking, and she literally works out every single day of her life, and it shows. And she’s f**king crushing it.’