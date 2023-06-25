Andy Cohen said that Amir Lancaster from 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' is the hottest guy on Bravo and that he is 'really handsome.'

New hot guy alert! Andy Cohen just named Amir Lancaster from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard as the “hottest guy” on Bravo and Lancaster hopes this new title earns him a dinner invite.

“I think Amir from Summer House is really handsome,” Cohen replied to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s question: “Who is the hottest guy on Bravo right now?”

When Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Lancaster for his thoughts on being Bravo’s hottest guy, he said, “Hopefully this means I’ve earned a spot in the Bravo family and a seat at Andy’s dinner table next time I’m in New York!” he shared in a message.

Andy Cohen and Amir Lancaster had a playful exchange on ‘WWHL’

Cohen seemed to have a blast with Lancaster when he joined Bria Fleming from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard on Watch What Happens Live. Cohen played the infamous “Pillow Talk” game with Lancaster, getting him to admit he is a “big butt guy.” And that he enjoys being the “big spoon” when cuddling in bed.

Amir Lancaster | Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images

But they also had instant chemistry, especially when Lancaster publicly apologized to Fleming for the doggy debacle he caused in the house. Loving the sincerity of his apology, Cohen asked for his own apology and Lancaster leaned into the moment.

Lancaster knelt in front of Cohen, took his hands, and gazed into his eyes. “Andy, I am so sorry that we haven’t met sooner. And we’ll never be separated again,” Lancaster said as Cohen grinned.

Amir joins an elite group of ‘gorgeous’ Bravo men

Lancaster joins a list of other Bravo men who Cohen said were “gorgeous.” Cohen created a “potentially very controversial” list of hot Bravo men in 2018. His picks included Craig Conover from Southern Charm, Kyle Cooke from Summer House, and even Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

Cohen shared the list on his Sirius XM radio show and quipped, “I wouldn’t even make this runner-up list. If I was someone else making this list I wouldn’t even put me on the runner-up list.” He added that the list was in no particular order and he also included a runner-up group.

Some of the runner-ups were the men of Flipping Out, Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Joe Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The list was made pre-Andrea Denver from Summer House. Denver won the March Madness Two Judgy Girls 2022 yearly bracket competition.

Interestingly, Cohen also played the WWHL “Pillow Talk” with both Denver and Conover too. Speaking of the WWHL Clubhouse, Cohen loves to serve his guests an iced cold FRESCA and he recently teamed up with FRESCA Mixed.

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Heated up Bravo

Lancaster and his Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard friends had a big presence on Bravo every Sunday night. Bravo Ratings tracked the season high at 0.487 million viewers and the series’ ratings haven’t strayed far from the season high.

Fleming described the series to Showbiz Cheat Sheet as “A pot of stew with different spices and you don’t know what you’re going to like.” Indeed, the series has had its share of conflict but also showed genuine and authentic friendships.

The season 1 finale of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.