‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’: Bria Fleming Describes Show as a ‘Pot of Stew With Different Spices’ [Exclusive]

Bria Fleming from Bravo’s new series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard said the show is spicy but a lot of fun.

Fleming, who showed up at the house with her dog in tow, said viewers will get the same vibe as they do from the Hamptons Summer House, but with a kick.

“I am a big Bravo person,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I love the original Summer House. I think Kyle [Cooke] is hilarious. I’m a fan of him. And Paige [DeSorbo] reminds me of myself because I just want a party and have a good time. So I do like Summer House and Winter House. I’m a big snowboarder, so to see them in the snow, it’s cool to see that.”

Bria Fleming described ‘Summer House’ cast as ‘different spices’

Fleming said while the Vineyard version of the series has the same level of drama and partying, she left the experience relatively unscathed.

Bria Fleming | Stephanie Diani/Bravo

“For the most part, it went very smoothly,” she reflected on the experience. “No one really pissed me off to the point where I would never go on vacation with them again. Like, I’ll give everyone a chance. I felt like it was just like a pot of stew with different spices and you don’t know what you’re going to like. Everyone has their daily routine. Everyone has their diet, is in their rotation.”

“And when you come in with the dog and people that are vegans and stuff, it’s different. So getting that experience of being able to experience this with my friends and just getting to know everybody, I would do it again. There’s no one that I would say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be in the house with this person at all.'”

But she admitted it “Was a challenge. But I love challenges,” she insisted. “I’m like, challenge me more. Like I love it, I’m addicted to challenges. So as far as my friends, I would say everyone’s cool. I like them.”

The Vineyard is like the ‘Black Hamptons’

With the exception of Jasmine and Silas Cooper, the majority of the cast experienced the island for the first time. Like many New Yorkers, Fleming used to vacation in the Hamptons but always heard about the Vineyard.

“This is my first time on the Vineyard,” she said. “I would always go to the Hamptons every summer and everyone would be like, ‘You should go to Martha’s Vineyard. Like, it’s so much fun. You would love it.'”

“And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, like, I don’t know much about it,’ But all my friends would go, ‘No, you need to go. It’s like the Black Hamptons. You would love it.’ So this was my first time because last year I was in Europe, so I loved it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow!'”

Bria formed a sweet friendship with Amir on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Fleming said she vibed with everyone in the house but formed an especially strong friendship with real estate agent Amir Lancaster.

@bravotv Emojis say a lot about a person, don’t you think? ? Meet the cast during the series premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard on May 7th! #SummerHouseMV ♬ original sound – Bravo

“I had a really great bond with Amir,” she said. “During the vacation, getting to know him because I didn’t know him. He was a friend of a friend. It was just great getting that time to spend. And we have a lot of similarities and backgrounds and we like to cook and just do outdoor activities and we’re both fit. So I really loved getting to know Amir. He’s a sweetheart. Total sweetheart.”

The premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.