‘Summer House’: Paige DeSorbo Felt She Was Closer With Hannah Berner After She Left the Show

Summer House season 7 is in full swing on Bravo and season 8 should begin filming this summer. Many Hamptons housemates have come and gone over the years, and so have many friendships. Both Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner joined the share house in season 3, but Berner left the series after only 3 years.

DeSorbo remains on the show with castmates Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, and Ciara Miller. In addition, newbies Chris Leon, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod joined the house this season.

How did Paige DeSorbo feel after Hannah Berner left ‘Summer House’?

Berner left the reality show in 2021 after a lot of drama with Amanda Batula and her now-husband Kyle Cook. DeSorbo was close with both women and often felt stuck in the middle. She admitted to being shocked when her friend decided to exit but she did feel a sense of relief.

“I actually feel like we’re closer,” DeSorbo said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I don’t have anxiety about filming with her. That is selfish.”

“I was, like, ‘OK, well now I’m not automatically in the middle of the two of them [Amanda and Hannah] and I can have my friendship with Hannah and I can have my friendship with these other people and they will never be mixed again,’” the podcast host continued. “I would be lying if I didn’t say there was a relief because there was so much animosity when we were all in a room together.”

Do Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have any regrets from their time on Summer House together?

DeSorbo admitted that she has some regrets. “I would have spoken up more. We had fun. I love doing it. I loved doing it with Hannah,” DeSorbo explained. “I would have gone back to the start of when people started fighting. Let’s not do this.”

Berner has her own regrets about her time on Summer House, “I do feel like, I am a people pleaser. I wish I pushed her more to help resolve the issue. Not pick a side.”

Berner said that she almost quit the show four times during filming but ultimately left after the season was over. She wanted to focus on her comedy career.

The one thing she wanted to save from her Summer House experience was her friendship with DeSorbo. “I’m not going to lose Paige,” she said.

Are Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner still friends?

It is not uncommon for friendships to be broken on reality shows. This is not the case with the two Summer House friends.

DeSorbo and Berner host the Giggly Squad podcast together, where they “make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves.” They also sell merchandise and are now doing live shows.

Last fall, Berner and her husband Des Bishop went on a double date to the US Open with DeSorbo and boyfriend Craig Conover with plenty of Instagram pics posted.