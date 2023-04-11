‘Summer House’: Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard Have ‘Deeper Issues,’ Paige DeSorbo Insists

Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House are barely on speaking terms, but their feud didn’t begin this summer.

Paige DeSorbo believes the massive tension sparked years ago, likely in Summer House Seasons 2 and 3.

Paige believes Kyle and Lindsay ‘never got over’ ‘Summer House’ Seasons 2 and 3

Tension is overwhelming between Hubbard and Cooke. But DeSorbo believes Hubbard never got along with Cooke’s wife, Amanda Batula, either.

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke | Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Lindsay and Amanda have never gotten along,” DeSorbo said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. “It’s been seven years, I don’t think they’re gonna …” She later added, “I think Kyle and Lindsay – it has nothing to do with Amanda – they have such deeper issues themselves.”

DeSorbo doesn’t think their issues stem from Hubbard getting between Cooke and Carl Radke’s friendship either. “I think the root of their issue really goes back to, like season 2 and 3. Like, I don’t think they ever got over it.”

What happened between Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard in seasons 2 and 3?

So what is the issue that Cooke and Hubbard never worked out?

One of the biggest sticking points between Hubbard and Cooke was how Batula was treated earlier in the series. Cooke felt that Hubbard especially went out of her way to snub Batula by cutting her out of photos on Instagram and not tagging her. He was so annoyed after Summer House Season 2 he crafted a 17-page email to the cast addressing his concerns.

An issue he addressed in the email was: “Amanda has a badass job with title and responsibility. Where was that recognition on Lindsay’s January 24 ‘boss babes’ post?” Also, “Several of you have cropped her out of photos, purposely didn’t tag her, or just straight up unfollowed her. I mean, is that really necessary?”

Lindsay confronts Kyle on ‘Summer House’ Season 3 about the cheating rumor

Earlier in Summer House Season 3, Cooke revealed he had cheated on Batula. But after Cooke came clean, Hubbard later gossiped that Cooke cheated on Batula once again.

At this point in the season, Batula was already hurt and trying to recover from learning that Cooke had cheated on her. Cooke was working overtime to regain Batula’s trust, and a new rumor and gossip were problematic for him.

Later in the season, Hubbard explodes on Danielle Olivera when she reveals that she told DeSorbo the rumor. “The first time Kyle cheated, Amanda found out from somebody other than Kyle,” Hubbard said in a confessional. “And that was devastating. So it needs to come from him this time.”

Hubbard finally finds the time to speak to Cooke privately about the rumor. He calmly tells Hubbard he isn’t sure if he was making out with some girl in April because he recalled being blackout drunk at that time. Cooke wanted to come clean with Batula because he planned to propose to her. “I don’t want to be the guy that cheats on his wife,” he tells Hubbard.

Cooke and Hubbard hugged it out … at least, they did at the moment.