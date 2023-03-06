The 11 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments in ‘Summer House’ History

Summer House is back for season 7, with more crazy summer weekends in the Hamptons and three new cast members. The housemates — which include OGs Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Amanda Batula — have a history of over-the-top behavior. This group of friends has produced some of the most shocking and memorable scenes that Bravo has ever aired. With that in mind, let’s take a look at our picks for the top 11 most jaw-dropping moments in Summer House history.

The cast of ‘Summer House’ Season 7 | Sasha Israel/Bravo

11. Hannah Berner and Des Bishop get it on in ‘Summer House’ Season 5

Towards the end of Summer House Season 5, Hannah Berner gave her now-fiancé Des Bishop a tour of the house. This included showing him the “sickest” bathroom, which was located in Kyle and Amanda’s room. While they were in there, the couple decided to get intimate.

Kyle and Amanda didn’t find out about Hannah and Des’ romp until after filming wrapped, and they were not happy. Kyle’s reaction was that it was “weird” the couple had sex in their bathroom, while Amanda started to cry.

10. Everett Weston makes Lindsay Hubbard furious

During the eighth episode of season 2, Lindsay Hubbard’s then-boyfriend Everett Weston made her furious during a costume party — which was also Kyle’s birthday party — because he failed to give her all of his attention. When he dropped by for a visit, Everett caught up with the boys in the house instead of spending time with Lindsay.

She absolutely blew up and told him to leave, then she ignored him for the rest of the night. However, when Lindsay complained to Lauren Wirkus about how angry she was with Everett, Lauren actually took his side.

9. Kyle Cooke’s awkward attempt to hit on Stassi Schroeder

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder made an appearance on Summer House way back in season 1 alongside Kyle Cooke. The duo sat in a hot tub together as he awkwardly attempted to flirt with her. His cringe moves included comparing her turtleneck bathing suit to Steve Jobs and highlighting the fact you could see a certain part of her body through the suit.

Stassi was not impressed and let Kyle know all about it. The scene came to an end when Kyle left the hot tub with an attempt at giving Stassi a high five.

8. Paige DeSorbo’s brothel comment

During season 6, Paige DeSorbo was accused of slut-shaming Lindsay when she said her housemate was acting like she lived in a brothel. It was “hot Hubbs summer,” and Lindsay had made it clear that she was embracing the single life and dating as many people as possible.

During the reunion, Paige admitted the comment was harsh but insisted she was referring to the love triangle of Lindsay, Ciara Miller, and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

“It had to do with you claiming you liked Austen the night before,” Paige said, per E! News. “And then obviously not, because you brought home a guy that same night.”

7. The Honda Civic of male attractiveness

Speaking of that love triangle, the season 6 reunion produced one of the show’s best quotes thanks to Alex Wach. Austen Kroll was a big part of that season, despite not being a star of Summer House. He made out with Lindsay on her birthday even though Ciara had feelings for him, but the cast couldn’t agree on Lindsay’s involvement or Ciara’s anger.

Lindsay insisted that she never intended to hook up with Austen in front of Ciara, but did eventually apologize for hurting her feelings. That’s when Alex gave fans this gem of a quote.

“I don’t understand why all the anger is going toward each of you when going back to watch it, he gets nothing. I don’t understand why you’re fighting so much for literally, like, the Honda Civic of male attractiveness,” Alex said.

6. Ciara Miller throws a wine glass at Danielle Olivera over an ‘idiot guy’

The Austen Kroll situation in season 6 caused a lot of drama, and it even led to things getting physical during an argument. Ciara actually threw a wine glass at Danielle Olivera, but later admitted it was a huge mistake. She says she “wasn’t trying to come at” Ciara, but the situation escalated “to the most ugly of places” she could have ever imagined.

“I let my emotions get the best of me, but that’s not an excuse and I should not have. I was just so over being dismissed and disregarded in this house, and the point of the conversation was to actually have a conversation, but [Lindsay] actually had the smuggest of smug looks on her face as if I didn’t even f**king matter. And then Danielle getting involved…We should never get to that f**king point ever—not as women, not as people of color—over a f**king stupid idiot guy.”

5. ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller admits to hooking up with Austen Kroll

After all of the drama with Austen in season 6, Ciara dropped a bombshell when she admitted that she still hooked up with him.

“Never a-f**king-gain,” she said, insisting that she no longer has feelings for him.

4. Kyle Cooke’s island breakdown

In season 3, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney visited the Summer House cast, which resulted in the infamous paper towel roll incident. Over the course of two episodes, things get to a point where a roll of paper towels ends up on fire and Kyle Cooke ends up on an island crying about how his girlfriend doesn’t like him.

3. Jules Daoud breaks her chair and the Giggly Squad is born

The cast came in hot during the season 4 premiere, and tensions were running high during the first night in the house. A big rift opened up between Kyle, Paige DeSorbo, and Hannah Berner, and almost everyone at the table started screaming at each other. This led to newbie Jules Daoud breaking her chair — then she fell out of it.

During this fight, Kyle freaked out because he felt Paige and Hannah were being disrespectful and he dubbed them the “The Giggly Squad.” They took the name in stride, and used it as the name of their podcast.

2. The Wirkus watermelon smash

In season 2, Ashley Wirkus created one of Summer House’s most memorable moments when she used a large piece of fruit to show her feelings about the relationship between her twin sister Lauren and Carl Radke. Ashley threw a watermelon off of a second-floor balcony while saying, “eat it, bitch!”

1. ‘Summer House’ Season 3 and the Kyle Cooke/Amanda Batula cheating drama

Cheating rumors started circulating in season 3 after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula made things official and moved in together. For almost half a season, Kyle dodged the questions before finally admitting he cheated on Amanda. To make matters worse, he was so drunk when it happened that he had to call the girl to confirm something had actually happened.

The infidelity devastated Amanda, but the couple managed to work through it. They’ve actually been married for almost two years, and they run their successful hard tea and canned cocktail brand, Loverboy.

Summer House airs Mondays on Bravo.