‘Summer House’ Cast Doubted Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Romance – Why They’re Laughing All the Way to the Bank

Distance makes the heart grow fonder when it comes to Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s romance. The Southern Charm entrepreneur and Summer House fashionista have managed to maintain a jet-setting relationship, despite doubts from some of DeSorbo’s Summer House co-stars.

Conover and DeSorbo admit they are still figuring out what their relationship looks like because he’s based in Charleston, South Carolina and she lives in New York City. In the meantime, the couple recently mixed business with pleasure which will ultimately strengthen their bond – or make everything messier?

Why do some ‘Summer House’ cast members doubt Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s romance?

Some Summer House cast members have different reasons for questioning the stability of DeSorbo and Conover’s relationship. For those who know them well like Lindsay Hubbard, some Summer House cast members have witnessed volatility in the couple.

When they first started dating last summer, Hubbard spilled that Conover hooked up with Kristin Cavallari. Conover lashed out at Hubbard, referring to her as the “biggest loser in the world.” Hubbard later called Conover “arrogant” and “narcissistic.”

New ‘Summer House’ cast member Chris also wonders about Paige and Craig’s long-distance relationship

But now, new Summer House cast member Chris Leoni wonders how Conover and DeSorbo can truly make long-distance work. In the latest Summer House episode, Leoni puts Conover and DeSorbo on the spot, leaving them to answer how they make long-distance work for them.

Conover explains that they both love having their space and time apart. “Then we have like four or five days together and I feel like that time together is almost more genuine than the time I’ve spent with people in the past,” he added.

But could they be heading for trouble? Conover says that DeSorbo hasn’t been back to Charleston in a few months. “I don’t know [about] the next chapter because it’s been a year now,” he reflects on a confessional. “I don’t know what the next chapter looks like, but I start to get lonelier quicker now.”

DeSorbo revealed that perhaps Charleston isn’t her thing. “I don’t think Craig really understands what he’s asking me he just wants me around more but I don’t want to go down to South Carolina more,” she dished in a confessional.

Is the ‘Summer House’ couple still together?

Summer House Season 7 was filmed during the summer of 2022. Fast forward to spring of 2023 and Conover announced that he and DeSorbo collaborated on a pillow line for his Sewing Down South company.

“Introducing The Paige Collection!” Conover and DeSorbo announced in a note shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We’ve worked together to design a collection that showcases our love for modern design and eye-catching patterns. This capsule collection features unique prints designed by the two of us with fabric never before used by Sewing Down South, leather, and velvets. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Sewing Down South shared some of the excitement surrounding the launch on Instagram. Lines were out the door and down King Street and fans rushed the flagship Charleston store to meet Conover and DeSorbo. The company also rolled out the launch to celebrate and mark Sewing Down South’s four-year anniversary.

