Craig Conover Once Accused ‘Summer House’ Producers of Not exactly Giving Him a Fair Edit

Craig Conover hasn’t always seen eye to eye with Bravo producers. The Southern Charm star once accused Summer House producers of editing him unfavorably, igniting gossip about his connection with The Hills star Kristen Cavallari.

Looking back at the events in season 6 of Summer House, Craig confessed that he wasn’t thrilled when he found out how producers made it seem like there was more going on between him and Kristen than just friendship.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Craig Conover opens up about how ‘Summer House’ producers gave him an unfavorable edit

During the first season of Winter House, Craig developed a tight-knit friendship with Paige DeSorbo. Their connection was so deep that they started dating once they were both single, becoming the ultimate lovebirds in the Bravo universe.

The pair’s relationship remains stronger than ever, but they did experience a minor hiccup in season 6 of Summer House.

During season 6, Craig was depicted in a less-than-flattering manner, particularly concerning his encounters with ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and the former Laguna Beach star. While appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Craig expressed that the production didn’t portray the “true story.”

“When I discovered what direction that they were going in, I was pretty upset,” he added.

Kristin, of course, was never expected to play a part in the sixth season of Summer House. If it hadn’t been for Lindsay Hubbard mentioning her name, there’s a good chance the storyline would have even come up. Leaving producers with a Paige and Craig are so in love storyline as opposed to a dramatic one.

Craig Conover moves past the ‘Summer House’ drama

Despite his treatment in the editing room, Craig has managed to get past the drama from season 6 of Summer House. In fact, Craig and Paige’s relationship is still going strong and the two aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

In an interview last year with E Online, Craig opened up about his epic romance with Paige and admitted that things got to the point where they couldn’t keep it under wraps any longer.

“We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don’t want to do that anymore,” Craig shared, adding that they are “having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other.”

While Craig is happy that the fallout from season 6 of Summer House is over, he expressed excitement with Paige’s involvement in Southern Charm moving forward.

Summer House editors may have tried their best to stir up some drama between the couple, but it’s clear that nothing will stand in their way. The same, unfortunately, is not true of Craig’s friendship with one of his co-stars.

The ‘Southern Charm’ star reveals where his friendship with Lindsay Hubbard stands

Season 6 of Summer House left fans with lingering questions about the true nature of Craig and Kristin’s connection. What we do know is that Paige was distressed over the possibility of her boyfriend being with someone else, and the dynamic between Craig and Lindsay was irrevocably changed.

After the season wrapped up, Craig admitted to being displeased with the way Lindsay shared the gossip about him and Kristin with Paige.

With that in mind, Craig revealed that he has cut ties with Lindsay and no longer speaks to his fellow Bravo star. For his part, Craig doesn’t want to be the person who tries to bring others down and instead wants to be an uplifting presence to his friends and family.

“It comes to a point where you have to cut people out of your life,” he added.

Fans can catch new episodes of Summer House Monday nights on Bravo.

