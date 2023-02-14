Lindsay Hubbard Explains Why Some ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Don’t Support Her Relationship With Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard doesn’t think some of the Summer House women are necessarily jealous of her relationship with Carl Radke, but rather they aren’t used to seeing so much affection from either of them.

Summer House Season 7 began with tension in the house, mainly between Radke and Kyle Cooke. But also Mya Allen and Hubbard. Allen revealed that Hubbard told her she observed her flirting with Radke and to check her behavior. Allen was shocked because she just considered Radke to be a good friend.

Later this season, Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s close friendship comes to an end when Hubbard gets engaged to Radke. Olivera and Radke dated in the past … so why so much friction?

Why doesn’t Lindsay Hubbard think there’s ‘Summer House’ jealousy?

Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo are also unsupportive of Hubbard and Radke. DeSorbo tried to start a romance with Radke during her first season of the show – which quickly fizzled. Last summer Miller had her sights set on Radke. They briefly kissed but that was it.

Hubbard doesn’t think the tension stems from jealousy. “I don’t think that would be why,” Hubbard said on the Watch What Happens Live After Show. “No, I don’t think they’re jealous that they tried to date him.”

But are they jealous of the couple’s relationship? “No, I just don’t think that they necessarily understand our relationship,” Hubbard said. “We’re very affectionate people. And no one’s really gotten to see that from Carl up until this point. And no one’s really gotten to see that from me. Because I picked the worst humans ever to date before Carl. And we’re very affectionate and loving people towards each other and I think that’s just a weird thing to experience.”

Lindsay has also had friction with Paige and Ciara on ‘Summer House’

Affection probably isn’t the real reason why DeSorbo and Miller aren’t cheering for Hubbard and Radke. Hubbard and Miller clashed when Austen Kroll from Southern Charm visited the house in the Hamptons for Hubbard’s birthday last season. Miller and Kroll hooked up months earlier on Winter House and she hoped to reconnect with him that summer. Meanwhile, Hubbard started kissing Kroll, which only added more fuel to the fire.

DeSorbo and Hubbard feuded for other reasons. Last summer, before DeSorbo and Craig Conover from Southern Charm, were exclusively dating, Hubbard blurted out that Conover had hooked up with Kristin Cavallari. This sparked a huge fight and Conover slammed Hubbard, calling her “biggest loser in the world” in the heat of the moment.

Hubbard later shot back, calling Conover “narcissistic and arrogant.” The fight created tension between DeSorbo and Hubbard. Also, DeSorbo supported Miller in the Austen Kroll love triangle and no one seemed to resolve their feuds by the Summer House Season 6 reunion.

Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s ‘Summer House’ fallout – ‘We’re on different paths’

Hubbard and Olivera were close friends last season, but the Summer House Season 7 trailer teased that their friendship comes to an end when Hubbard and Radke get engaged.

#SummerHouse star Lindsay Hubbard says that she & Danielle Olivera are "on different paths." #WWHL

“She did congratulate us, or at least me privately,” Hubbard said on WWHL. “I think a lot about our engagement and Danielle … we’re all gonna see it. So … we’re still working it out.”

“But as far as public mending our friendship, I think the challenge is that we haven’t really seen each other,” she continued. “From what I’ve heard, she is working through some things in her personal life. And we’re planning a wedding. So I think that just right now we’re on different paths.”

