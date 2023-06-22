Bravo's Andy Cohen thinks it is 'weird' that people are shipping a romance with John Mayer so hard.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen recently had to swear on his children’s lives that he and Grateful Dead rocker John Mayer are not in a romantic relationship.

Seems ridiculous he would have to reiterate and double down like that, but here we are.

Mayer and Cohen have a strong and sometimes cheeky, playful friendship, even joking about being into one another. But they truly are just friends and Cohen told Showbiz Cheat Sheet it’s a little strange how a question of whether or not he and Mayer are a couple is news.

“I think it’s weird that it’s news that two men can have strong emotions for each other that aren’t rooted in sexuality,” he said. “I think the basis of any great friendship is love and caring. And so I don’t understand why that would be news.”

John Mayer and Andy Cohen leaned into the romance jokes

They aren’t dating, but Cohen and Mayer have played along. Last year Mayer was the Watch What Happens Live bartender and had a pretty hot exchange with Cohen. Below Deck Down Under chief stew Aesha Scott joined Cohen and Mayer in the Clubhouse, which is when Cohen asked Scott to rate bosun Jamie Sayed.

When Scott rated Sayed a “generous three” Mayer couldn’t resist. “Andy’s got a generous three,” Mayer joked, which left Cohen redfaced. Cohen gave it right back to Mayer and said, “You didn’t have a problem with it.”

After the moment went viral, Cohen felt the need to clarify his relationship with Mayer. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said (per CNN). “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

Cohen, once again, had to reclarify that he and Mayer were just pals when shock-jock Howard Stern told him to “swear on your children’s lives there has never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer.”

Cohen replied that he loves his friend John Mayer, and nothing has ever happened between them romantically.

Andy Cohen and John Mayer share a mutual love of the Grateful Dead

A longtime Grateful Dead fan, Cohen said his friendship with Mayer began before Mayer joined the Dead.

“So I was kind of hanging out with him when he was starting to discover them and listening to them more and more. And that was a great kind of bonding in our relationship,” Cohen recalled.

A huge part of Americana says goodbye to Dead & Company as they are sunsetting all live touring this summer. Cohen, who has seen countless shows and has introduced the band, planned to hit the New York shows. The song he really hopes they open with is “Bertha” and he’s yet to take his 4-year-old son Ben to a show.

Taking his kids to a concert, “Wouldn’t be fun for me,” Cohen joked as he often shares very real videos of car trips and meltdowns with his children.

