For several different reasons, some fans see Lana Del Rey as Priscilla Presley's modern equivalent. Here's why that's the case.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley manage to inspire celebrities to this day. For several different reasons, some fans see Lana Del Rey as Priscilla’s modern equivalent. Here’s why that’s the case — and why Del Rey didn’t write a tune for the soundtrack of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

Lana Del Rey wasn’t able to pen a song for ‘Priscilla’

Del Rey’s haircuts and outfits from her early career are very reminiscent of Priscilla’s style from the 1960s. On top of that, Del Rey has referenced the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer throughout her career. For example, her songs “Million Dollar Man,” “American,” and “Body Electric” all allude to Elvis or his songs, while Elvis is a character in Del Rey’s Tropico alongside Adam, Eve, Jesus Christ, and the Virgin Mary. Del Rey’s “The Greatest” also has some instrumental similarities with “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” With that in mind, it’s no wonder why many fans associate Del Rey with the Presleys.

During a 2023 interview with E! News, Coppola explained why Del Rey didn’t contribute a tune to her film. “I’m learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey with Priscilla and I didn’t realize that,” Coppola said. “But I got a lot of requests with, ‘How is she gonna be part of the movie?’ We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing.” What a missed opportunity.

Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ includes some classic songs from the 190s and 1960s

Regardless, Priscilla has some classic tracks. While it includes a couple of Elvis’ songs, the movie also celebrates other tunes from the era. Frankie Avalon’s “Venus,” Brenda Lee’s “Sweet Nothin’s,” and Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover” all get their time to shine.

The instrumental score for the film is by the band Sons of Raphael. It’s sometimes anachronistic, using modern-sounding synthesizers. Regardless, it sounds great, capturing the varied emotions of Priscilla during her tumultuous relationship with the “All Shook Up” singer.

Lana Del Rey revealed why she feels so connected to Elvis Presley and other icons

During a 2014 interview with Clash Music, Del Rey elaborated on her attachment to the “Suspicious Minds” singer, as well as his fellow 1950s stars John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe. “When I was studying philosophy my teacher told me that it’s OK to feel like the people you’re closest to aren’t alive anymore,” she said. “Sometimes that is the best company to keep. It’s about the people that pondered the same questions as you did, and had the same sort of life mentality as you. I was upset and inspired by that premise.

“I knew then, really, that my closest friends would be people I have never really met before,” she added. “I was different and I didn’t know many people who felt about mortality how I did. As a result, I do feel a personal connection with the icons: John Wayne, Elvis.”

Priscilla wasn’t graced with Del Rey’s heavenly singing but she’s always be associated with Elvis.