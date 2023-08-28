Lee Pace discussed the iconic nude fighting scene from the first episode of the season, sharing his belief that "everyone" should experience it at least once.

Lee Pace is one of Hollywood’s most underrated and talented performers. His extensive career in television and film began in the early 2000s, by which point he had already made a name for himself in stage productions.

Over the past several decades, Pace has consistently earned acclaim for his versatility and willingness to immerse himself completely into the roles he chooses. Most recently, Pace has been making waves in the series Foundation. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, Pace discussed the iconic nude fighting scene from the very first episode of the season, revealing why he believes “everyone” should try it at some point.

What is Lee Pace best known for?

Lee Pace | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Pace attended the prestigious Juilliard School in the late ’90s, learning the skills of character development and dramatization. He transitioned into television and film roles not long after graduation, with roles in movies like The Fall, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, Possession, and The White Countess. However, he made his biggest impact in the Hobbit trilogy, playing the vital role of Thranduil, the king of the Mirkwood Elves.

Pace is also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to IMDb, he portrayed Ronan the Accuser first in the 2014 release Guardians of the Galaxy, going on to reprise the role in the blockbuster action film Captain Marvel.

What did Lee Pace say about fighting naked?

Pace has a hot new role in the Apple TV+ series Foundation. The first season debuted in 2021 and quickly started earning acclaim. The show is in its second season, and with the recent news that it has been renewed for a third, more and more viewers are discovering the show and Pace’s part in it. In a recent article from Interview magazine, Pace talked about one particularly buzzworthy scene, where he fights in the nude.

“Everyone should try it at least once. We shot (the scene) for three days. But we rehearsed it for months,” Pace revealed of the experience. “I worked with the stunt guys and we perfected the moves. And I found that part of it really enjoyable. I love learning something new, and I got to work with real experts on how to choreograph that fight. And it’s like a dance; a violent dance, but you want to do it in such a way that no one gets hurt.”

Lee Pace currently stars in the Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’

Foundation is based on the works of acclaimed science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, whom Pace called “OG Space Daddy” to Interview magazine. In the series, Pace plays Brother Day, a member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who reigns as Emperor of the Galactic Empire, a 12,000-year-old organization. While the series has solidified Pace’s star power, and reinforced his ability to effectively play sci-fi characters, the actor actually has a very different preference when it comes to science-fiction novels. He told Interview that he loves reading the Hainish Cycle series by Ursula K. Le Guin.

“She creates this world where there are these planets that were once part of an empire, but it has all since fallen apart,” Pace said of the author. “She’s interested in people and cultures in different, completely unique settings. And she has this world that’s founded on consent, respect, and spiritual patience. It’s not laser guns and spaceships.” Fans who want to see Pace in action can catch the second season of Foundation, which is now streaming on Apple TV+.