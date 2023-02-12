Liam Neeson Has Reached His Milestone 100th Film With a Long-Awaited Crime Thriller 5 Years in the Making

Liam Neeson has appeared in many movies over the years. But the actor — known for hits like Taken — is about to mark a new milestone with his 100th film. The project has long been in the works and sees the star take on an iconic character for the first time. Here’s what he has coming up and when fans can see Neeson’s 100th movie.

Liam Neeson made his feature film debut in 1978

Neeson made his film debut in 1978’s Pilgrim’s Progress, based on John Bunyan’s Christian allegory The Pilgrim’s Progress From This World, to That Which Is to Come. He plays the Evangelist and also appears briefly as the crucified Jesus Christ. But in the ensuing decades, Neeson demonstrated his versatility in just about every genre imaginable.

He appeared in movies such as Excalibur, Darkman, Schindler’s List (for which he received his first and only Academy Award nomination), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Love Actually, and Batman Begins. Although Neeson had starred in action films, the success of 2008’s Taken led to a renewed focus on the genre.

Liam Neeson’s 100th film sees the actor portray the iconic Philip Marlowe

Actor Liam Neeson attends a ‘Marlowe’ on Sept. 24, 2022, in San Sebastian, Spain | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Neeson admits he “[likes] to be busy.” So it’s no surprise he’s amassed a wildly diverse body of work over the past 45 years.

In the interview, Neeson reflects on his 100th film, director Neil Jordan’s 2023 release, Marlowe. The actor plays Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective, Philip Marlowe, famously played by Humphrey Bogart in 1946’s The Big Sleep.

“It’s funny, in Marlowe, I have a scene where I get into an altercation. And as I’m leaving, I mumble to myself as I’m passing the camera, ‘I’m getting too old for this’. That was embellished with truth,” he reveals to SMH.

Given how much of Neeson’s career over the past couple of decades has involved on-screen fighting, perhaps he needs a change of pace about now.

Marlowe will hit theaters on February 15.

The actor is also set to headline a reboot of ‘The Naked Gun’

Although Liam Neeson admits he has a couple of films coming out that feature some action, the actor might be ready to move on to other genres. According to Collider, he’ll begin shooting a reboot of the beloved comedy film series The Naked Gun this summer.

Leslie Nielsen starred in the original 1988 film and its two sequels. Though unconfirmed, Neeson will reportedly play Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen’s character from the previous movies. Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) will direct the film.