Everything We Know About Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial: Date, Time, and How to Watch, Will It Be On TV?

Just days after a private family burial, Lisa Marie Presley will be memorialized at her ancestral home, Graceland. Fans of Elvis Presley‘s daughter can participate in the public ceremony, even if they don’t live near Memphis, TN. Here are all the details about Lisa Marie’s Graceland memorial, including the time, date, and how to watch it.

Lisa Marie Presley | Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall

The Presley family held a private ceremony in Graceland’s Meditation Garden

Lisa Marie was laid to rest in Graceland’s Meditation Garden, confirmed Entertainment Tonight. She was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, directly across from the graves of her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys. Elvis’ grandmother, Minnie Mae, is also buried with her family.

TMZ reported details regarding the private service which took place this week. Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, was present along with her three daughters, Riley Keough, Finley, and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie’s ex-husbands, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood, also attended. However, TMZ reported attendees signed NDAs to prevent details of the service from leaking to the press.

The entertainer died at 54 on Jan. 12 after reportedly going into cardiac arrest in the bedroom of her Calabassas, CA home. However, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office deferred Lisa Marie’s cause of death pending further tests, reported KTLA.

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, explained.

Everything we know about Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Harper, and Finley Lockwood celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ movie | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Graceland’s official website released details regarding the public ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22. Graceland’s front lawn has limited capacity. Lineups to enter the ceremony begin at 5 a.m. CST.

The memorial is a celebration of Lisa Marie’s life. It begins at 9 a.m. CST, and a procession follows toward Lisa Marie’s final resting place, Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

However, for fans who want to attend in person, Graceland parking will open at 5:00 am on Sunday, Jan. 22. The site subsequently reported fans could gather on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion, adjacent to the seated area on the center property reserved for Lisa Marie’s family and friends. But, access will be standing room only, on a first-come, first-served basis, as space allows.

Following the memorial service, all may join a procession to Meditation Garden. Fans worldwide can also watch the ceremony online via Graceland’s Livestream page.

Graceland’s Meditation Garden wasn’t intended to be a Presley family graveyard

On Aug. 18, 1977, two days after his death, Presley was buried next to his late mother, Gladys, at Memphis’ Forest Hill Cemetery. However, an attempt by three men to steal the singer’s 900-lb. steel-lined, copper-plated coffin and hold Elvis’ remains for ransom changed where Elvis was ultimately laid to rest. Elvis and Gladys’ remains were returned to Graceland, reported People Magazine, and buried in the Meditation Garden.

The Meditation Garden, just south of the swimming pool area, was constructed in 1964-1965, per the website Elvis.au. Elvis reportedly built the site as a place for contemplation, a private retreat on his property.

The Garden’s centerpiece is a circular twelve-foot fountain pool with five single jets of water and a larger one in the middle. In addition, colored floodlights illuminate the area. A pergola of columns faces the south side of the pool and contains stained glass panels.