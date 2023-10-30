Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, discussed her feelings about singing. One of her female inspirations worked with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The rest of them became huge stars as solo singers.

Lisa Marie Presley loved a female vocal group that worked with Elvis Presley

During a 2012 interview with Goldmine, Presley discussed musicians who connected to her. “When I was younger I loved The Sweet Inspirations,” she said. “I loved the song ‘Sweet Inspiration.’ They were like The Supremes then but they weren’t as high profile. I think they were underrated because my father snagged them at some point.”

The Sweet Inspirations performed backing vocals on some of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s albums from his comeback era. In addition, the band released albums of their own and performed backup vocals on albums by artists such as Petula Clark, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Dusty Springfield, Van Morrison, and The Killers. What an incredible run for a group that wasn’t famous!

“Soulful music always impacted me,” she added. “Gospel music. I just loved their voices and I loved that song. I think I had a little 45 and I played that all the time.”

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s daughter loved Aretha Franklin’s music

In addition to championing The Sweet Inspirations, praised some more mainstream solo artists as well. “I loved Linda Ronstadt, Heart, Pat Benatar, and of course, Aretha Franklin, all the strong female vocalists. I was influenced by all of them growing up.” Presley said she’s a big fan of Franklin’s hit “Baby I Love You.”

“I’ve always been attracted to people who push the envelope or who are powerful,” she added. “Females that are strong and not pretend rock stars connect with me. Someone who sings with their heart and strength is gonna resonate with me. I wasn’t trying to be that way but I kind of ended up that way myself.” Presley said that, over time, she became more comfortable with singing in a way that sounds vulnerable.

Lisa Marie Presley covered an Aretha Franklin song and then didn’t release it

One of the songs Presley loved was Franklin’s “Baby I Love You.” That tune reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 11 weeks. The track appeared on the album Aretha Arrives. That record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 41 weeks. While “Baby I Love You” isn’t as well remembered as “Respect” or “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Baby I Love You” is one of Franklin’s masterpieces. More than any singer of her time, Franklin had the voice of an angel.

Presley covered “Baby I Love You.” She never released her cover as a single on any of her albums. However, looking back on the recording, she was proud of it.

Presley was rock ‘n’ roll royalty and she was able to appreciate the greatness of artists such as The Sweet Inspirations and Franklin.