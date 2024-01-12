An Elvis Presley historian claims the King of Rock and Roll's only daughter had similar health struggles as her famous father.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death shocked the entertainment industry. However, Elvis Presley‘s only daughter reportedly suffered from a condition she called a “chronic Presley problem.” A historian believes a lingering health issue may have caused Lisa Marie to dismiss severe symptoms in the period leading up to her death.

Lisa Marie Presley lived with chronic abdominal pain, claims historian

Elvis Presley historian Sally Hoedel told The Sun that Lisa Marie Presley reportedly lived with chronic abdominal pain, said. Lisa Marie reportedly experienced extreme stomach discomfort in the days before her death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined her death was attributed to a small bowel obstruction. This is a common complication from bariatric surgery, a weight-loss procedure she’d undergone years prior.

However, Hoedel believes the surgery may have helped Lisa Marie deal with a “chronic Presley problem.” She claims Lisa Marie may have had the procedure not only for weight loss purposes but possibly to ease chronic digestive problems.

She said there is a strong correlation between gastric bypass surgery and relief from IBS symptoms. “Additionally, the pain that accompanies lifelong digestive issues would have seemed normal to her,” Hoedel believes.

“Lisa Marie suffered from digestive/bowel disorder her entire life. She referred to it as a ‘chronic Presley problem.’ She stated it went back to childhood for her,” Hoedel claims.

Therefore, when Lisa Marie experienced stomach pain in the hours leading up to her death, Hoedel believes she may have dismissed it as familiar, albeit painful, symptoms.

Elvis Presley also suffered from the same ‘chronic Presley problem’

Elvis Presley poses outside of his beloved Graceland home, where his birthday is celebrated every year | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It has been documented that Elvis Presley suffered from constipation throughout his life. Later, as his reported substance dependence increased, this issue became more prominent.

PBS reported Drs. Eric Muirhead, Jerry Francisco, and Noel Florredo, who performed an autopsy on Elvis after his 1977 death, found Elvis’ blood contained high levels of opiates as well as Quaaludes. There was also evidence of severe and chronic constipation, diabetes, and glaucoma.

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis was sitting on the toilet, straining very hard to have a bowel movement. This put pressure on his heart and aorta. He subsequently had a heart attack and died.

While little was known about Elvis’ issues with chronic constipation before his death, coroners determined the medications he was taking could have led to the health issue. He also used laxatives, which helped to reverse his gastrointestinal issues.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death was the end of an era in Elvis Presley’s legacy

The death of Lisa Marie Presley ended an era of Elvis Presley’s legacy. She was his only daughter, the product of his marriage to Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie was the touchstone that Elvis fans could relate to. She was the only person genetically connected to him in his immediate family.

She was buried across from her father, grandparents Vernon and Gladys, and great-grandmother Minnie Mae in Graceland’s Meditation Garden. Lisa and her son, Benjamin Keough, are buried side-by-side.

With Lisa Marie’s death, it appeared Elvis’s legacy was in jeopardy. She was very protective of how the public perceived her father.

However, fans wondered if Graceland would remain the central touch-tone of Elivs’ legacy after her death. It was determined that Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough, would be the sole trustee of her estate and the owner of Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 54 years old.