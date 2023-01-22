Lisa Said BLACKPINK ‘Got Through to the Crowd’ During Coachella 2019

BLACKPINK is one of the headliners at Coachella in 2023. However, this wouldn’t be the first time they performed at the music festival, as they previously performed in 2019. Here’s what Lisa said about the experience — and how she felt “really happy” about the crowd’s reaction.

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop to perform at Coachella in 2019

Rapper and dancer Lisa of BLACKPINK performs during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are the artists behind this K-pop group. They released songs like “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” and “Typa Girl.”

BLACKPINK also became the first Korean act to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. This marked the beginning of their first United States tour, with Lisa feeling “really happy” about the experience.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa felt ‘really happy’ with her Coachella performance

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process thanks to the Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. There, Rosé explained that the size of the crowd isn’t as important as the vibe. For Jennie, she expected only 100-200 people to walk up to their stage.

After performing on the Coachella stage for an hour and 30 minutes, BLACKPINK became one of the music festival’s most talked-about acts, even if some attendees weren’t familiar with K-pop before.

“There were probably people there who didn’t know us,” Lisa said via Soompi. “My friend came to watch the performance and said that the person next to them said, ‘Who’s BLACKPINK?’ but enjoyed it anyway. I could feel that we got through to the crowd with our music and performance, so I felt really happy.”

In their setlist, the artists highlighted their song with Dua Lipa (“Kiss and Make Up”), as well as fan-favorites “Playing With Fire,” “Kill This Love,” and “As If It’s Your Last.” Jennie highlighted her recently-released solo track “Solo” and some fans even brought their lightsticks to the event.

“The more I get on stage, the more I feel like boundaries are disappearing,” Jisoo noted. “People who come to our concerts are all different in age and nationality. Various people come to listen to our music and see our performances, so it felt as if we all became one.”

BLACKPINK returns as a headliner for Coachella 2023

Coachella turns black and pink in 2023. This K-pop group will headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This news comes on the heels of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink — with the band performing original songs live during their 2022 world tour.

BLACKPINK performs on April 15 and 22, with Rosalía, Charli XCX, boygenius, Labrinth, and other chart-topping artists listed on the same day. Coachella also welcomes Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny as 2023 headlining performers.

The first weekend is already sold out, although some 3-day passes remain for Weekend 2 of the music festival. More information is available on the Coachella website.