‘Little House on the Prairie’: Best Episodes from Each Season

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Best Episodesfrom Each Season

Little House on the Prairie is loved by many. TV fans continue to watch the classic show decades after it first aired in 1974. Here’s a look at some of the best episodes from each season of Little House, according to IMDb.

Season 1: ‘A Harvest of Friends’ (Episode 1) and ‘Country Girls’ (Episode 2)

Michael Landon and Lindsay/Sidney Greenbush | NBCU Photo Bank

Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2 tie with an IMDb rating of 8.6. These episodes provide an introduction to the Ingalls family and set up the characters who would soon become regulars on our TV sets every week. “Country Girls” is a memorable episode for many fans of Little House on the Prairie. This is the episode that introduces Nellie Oleson (played by Alison Arngrim).

Episode 2 was difficult for Arngrim because she wasn’t feeling well. In her book, Confessions of a Prairie B****, she says she passed out. It was her first day on the set, so she didn’t want to complain about how she felt. However, things quickly went downhill. Arngrim reveals she didn’t eat much, and the set was very hot, so she lost consciousness.

“To this day, the Little House cast and crew have never let me live it down,” says Arngrim. “I truly made an entrance.”

Season 2 Episode 1: ‘The Richest Man in Walnut Grove’

Charles Ingalls (played by Michael Landon) and his employer Mr. Hansen (played by Karl Swenson) expected to receive a big payday from a job they completed. However, Mr. Hansen discovers his client can’t pay. Unfortunately, that means Mr. Hansen won’t be able to pay Charles, and he will have to shut his business down. Charles and his family work together to try to pay the bills. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.7.

Season 3 Episode 11: ‘Blizzard’

Miss Beadle (played by Charlotte Stewart) lets her students go home early on Christmas Eve. What she doesn’t realize is the children will have to battle a dangerous blizzard on their way home. This episode received an IMDb rating of 8.6.

Season 4 Episode 22: ‘I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away Part 2’

Mary Ingalls (played by Melissa Sue Anderson) struggles while attending school for the blind. However, she connects with Adam Kendall, her new teacher. Their bond strengthens as they realize how much they have in common. Also, the people of Walnut Grove are faced with the possibility of having to move. Work is becoming hard to find, and the town’s economy is going downhill. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.7.

Season 5 Episode 6: ‘There’s No Place Like Home Part 2’

The Ingalls family and their friends return to Walnut Grove. However, they find Lars Hanson in bad shape. He is disabled after having a stroke. This was an emotional episode for the Little House cast. Karl Swenson, the actor who played Lars Hanson, died a few days before the episode aired. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.3.

Season 6 Episode 22: ‘Sweet Sixteen’

During this episode, Laura and Almanzo (played by Dean Butler) realize they have feelings for each other. Almanzo and Laura attend a church social. Later on, Laura receives her first kiss from Almanzo on her 16th birthday. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.7.

Season 7 Episode 17: ‘Sylvia Part 1’

Sylvia Webb catches the eye of some of her male classmates. After Albert befriends her, he learns she is being stalked. She’s later attacked by her stalker and becomes pregnant. Her father wants her to keep everything a secret. Since Albert spent so much time with Sylvia, some people think he might be the father. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.4.

Season 8 Episode 11: ‘A Christmas They Never Forgot’

Adam and Mary visit Walnut Grove for Christmas. After they arrive, a blizzard rolls through the town, and they’re snowed in. The family looks back on Christmas memories from childhood. This was Melissa Sue Anderson’s final episode. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.2.

Season 9 Episode 21: ‘May I Have This Dance?’

After graduation, Willie tells his family about his plans to marry his girlfriend, Rachel, and manage the hotel/restaurant. His mother, Mrs. Oleson (played by Katherine MacGregor), tries to discourage him, but he stands up to her. This episode received an IMDb score of 8.2.

