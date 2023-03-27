‘Little House on the Prairie’: How Did Dabbs Greer Die?

Little House on the Prairie star Dabbs Greer died on April 28, 2007, at the age of 90. How did the TV star die? Here’s what we know.

Dabbs Greer on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Dabbs Greer | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Greer was loved by many of his Little House co-stars. He was praised for his dedication and acting skill. He was also admired for his kindness. Karen Grassle (she played Caroline Ingalls) says Greer was “gentlemanly.” In her book, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Grassle says she was impressed when she first met Greer. She enjoyed how his character led the members of Walnut Grove “in sermons with simple morals.”

Grassle appreciated the way Greer made his castmates feel comfortable. She describes him as “a large man from Missouri” with a soft voice. According to her, his Southern accent is what made his voice warm and welcoming. She thought he was perfect for the role of a reverend because he was kind in real life.

Grassle says Greer was so kind that this quality “emanated” from him. She says whenever he was on the set, she felt happy. “He was so warm and gentlemanly and had such a light touch,” she says in her book.

Grassle connected with Greer after he told her she reminded him of Ingrid Bergman. This compliment meant a lot to Grassle, who was a big fan of hers. “I knew I didn’t hold a candle to her, but when I was first thinking of becoming an actress, I read her biography and admired both her beauty and her mettle, so the compliment hit deep,” wrote Grassle.

Grassle also admired Greer’s work ethic. She says he consistently delivered “clean” work. According to her, he was always prompt and carried out his job with precision. Melissa Sue Anderson (she played Mary Ingalls) agrees. In her book, The Way I See It, Anderson says Greer played his role “to perfection.”

How Dabbs Greer died

Dabbs Greer | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Greer died as a result of complications from heart and kidney disease, reports CBS News. He died at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California. Greer was known for playing the role of the “everyman.” Throughout his career, Greer played preachers, shopkeepers, and bus drivers. He also played a correctional officer in the 1999 film The Green Mile. Greer had a total of 321 acting credits.

Dabbs Greer’s net worth

At the time of his death, Greer had an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After appearing on Little House on the Prairie, Greer had roles in Picket Fences (1992-1996), Spin City (2000), and Lizzie McGuire (2003).

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.