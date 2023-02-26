‘Little House on the Prairie’: Melissa Gilbert Talks About Aging: ‘I Let Go of a Lot of Bitterness’

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert discussed life after the show and how she deals with aging. Gilbert is focusing on her well-being instead of trying to please others. She is also on a mission to create a space where older women can interact and receive encouragement. Here’s what the TV star said about getting older.

Melissa Gilbert wants to change the conversation about aging

During an interview with Prevention, Gilbert talks about life as an older woman and how she wants to bring change. For example, she doesn’t like the way products for older women are marketed. In her opinion, the focus shouldn’t be on preventing the aging process because it’s unavoidable.

“My least favorite thing to read on a cream or a wash is ‘anti-aging,’ Gilbert tells Prevention. “It seems nonsensical to me. It’s inevitable.”

Melissa Gilbert is focusing on her health

The entertainment industry places pressure on actors to look young for as long as they can. However, Gilbert says her health is more important than looking a certain way. She would rather be in great health than look good.

“The most important underpinning in all of it is my emotional well-being,” Gilbert tells Prevention. “I’ve let go of a lot of deep, entrenched bitterness, discomfort, and fear.”

Gilbert says attending therapy helped her reach this point. She also tries to start the day in a calm way. For her, this means focusing on mindfulness, taking care of her body, and eating the right food.

Melissa Gilbert has a new website

One way Gilbert is helping older women is through her website, Modern Prairie. This is an online community where they can talk, offer support, and find events.

“Come join us as we celebrate our love of food, craft, friendship, and remarkable women,” says the website. “Our goal is to help you (re)discover what inspires, enriches, and enhances your life and we’re proud to offer opportunities for you to learn and engage with other women.”

According to the website, the goal is to help older women feel empowered and connected with others. There is also an online store featuring home décor.

The Modern Prairie description continues, “The topics and conversations that we address are aimed at helping you feel empowered, engaged, and connected again. The events that we curate help bring our community members’ stories to life, giving them a voice to raise awareness so that others seeking direction can find their inspiration, passion, and purpose.”

Gilbert says she is done trying to change herself into what others want her to be. She’s ready to live life on her terms.

“I lived so much of my life being what other people want me to be,” Gilbert tells Prevention. “The quote that pops into my head daily: ‘It’s none of my business what other people think of me.’ It’s just not healthy.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.