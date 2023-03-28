‘The Lone Ranger’: 5 Shows to Watch if You Like the Western Drama Series

The Lone Ranger is an American Western drama that aired on television from 1949 until 1957. It starred Clayton Moore in the starring role, who was temporarily replaced by John Hart, as well as Jay Silverheels starring in the supporting role of Tonto. Here’s a list of five other television shows to watch if The Lone Ranger had you hooked to your screen.

L-R: Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger and Jay Silverheels as Tonto | Getty Images

‘The Rifleman’ (1958-1963)

L-R: Chuck Connors as Lucas and Johnny Crawford as Mark McCain | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Rifleman follows the various adventures of a Wild West rancher Lucas McCain played by Chuck Connors, who travels with his son, Mark McCain, and a rapid-fire Winchester file in hand. Johnny Crawford starred as his son in what became one of the first primetime television shows to display a single parent raising a child.

The Lone Ranger and The Rifleman both ran for five seasons, with both television shows highlighting a duo that plays into the dramatic and action stakes.

‘F Troop’ (1965-1967)

Ken Berry as Captain Wilton Parmenter, Forrest Tucker as Sgt Morgan O’Rourke, Larry Storch as Corporal Randolph Agarn, and Melody Patterson as Wrangler Jane | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

F Troop took a different approach to the Western genre, offering another form of Western. It’s a satirical sitcom that told the story of U.S. soldiers and Native Americans in the Wild West set during the 1860s. F Troop only originally aired for two seasons, making it an easier show to binge through.

Out of the Western television shows during the genre’s prime, The Lone Ranger and F Troop both put an emphasis on characters. However, F Troop included a whole lot more physical comedy and slapstick humor to entice its audience.

‘Bonanza’ (1959-1973)

L-R: Dan Blocker as Eric ‘Hoss’ Cartwright, Michael Landon as Joseph ‘Little Joe’ Cartwright, Lorne Greene as Ben Cartwright, and Pernell Roberts as Adam Cartwright | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Bonanza follows Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and the rest of the Cartwright family. He had three sons, including Adam (Pernell Roberts), Eric “Hoss” (Dan Blocker), and Joseph “Little Joe” (Michael Landon), each of which came from a different wife. The group works to defend their Nevada ranch, while simultaneously trying to help aid the surrounding community.

Bonanza ran for 14 seasons on NBC between 1959 and 1973. It was the longest-running Western series on television, only behind Gunsmoke. Nevertheless, it’s part of the genre that remains good television with a loyal fan base.

‘Gunsmoke’ (1955-1975)

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Betty Hutton as Molly McConnell | CBS via Getty Images

Gunsmoke puts the spotlight on U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) and his group of close allies, as he tries to keep peace in Dodge City. Doc Adams (Milburn Stone), Miss Kitty Russell (Amanda Blake), and Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver) made up the original team that worked together to protect the innocent living in the area.

Out of all of the Western television shows, Gunsmoke was the longest-running one, making it an easy recommendation to go along with The Lone Ranger. They had unique angles on the Wild West, putting the focus on its lead characters to carry the narratives.

‘Bat Masterson’ (1958-1961)

Gene Barry as Bat Masterson | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Bat Masterson tells a fictionalized account of the life of its titular character, who was a marshal and gambler. Actor Gene Barry played Bat Masterson for its entire run on NBC from 1958 until 1961. Over the course of three seasons, the Western television series brought on guest stars to bring additional variety to the storytelling.