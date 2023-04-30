‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4: Shawn and Sara Are Still Going Strong

Love knows no boundaries, and that’s exactly what Shawn and Sara’s relationship proved on Season 4 of the Love After Lockup spinoff, Life After Lockup. The couple has been through plenty of ups and downs. But despite the drama, the reality TV stars are still going strong.

Shawn and Sara met while Sara was in prison

The couple joined Life After Lockup Season 4 as one of the featured pairs. Shawn is a 47-year-old from Las Vegas, while Sara is a 34-year-old from Washington. The two met on a prison pen pal website, and despite the distance between them, they hit it off.

Sara had been in and out of prison for a while, and Shawn was her biggest supporter throughout her journey. He even helped her financially and emotionally during her time in prison, proving that his love for her was genuine.

‘Life After Lockup’ stars Shawn and Sara are still going strong

Fans were thrilled to learn that Shawn and Sara are still going strong even after the show ended. According to a recent update by In Touch Weekly, the couple is still together and happier than ever. They’ve been sharing their love story on social media, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable posts.

Love After Lockup couple Shawn and Sara | WE tv via Youtube

It’s clear that the two have a strong bond, and despite the challenges they face, they’re committed to making their relationship work.

‘Life After Lockup’ airs on WE tv

Life After Lockup is a reality TV show that follows couples who meet and fall in love with inmates while they’re still in prison. The show premiered in 2018 and has since become a fan favorite, with viewers tuning in every week to watch the drama unfold.

The show’s premise is simple: It follows couples as they navigate the challenges of being in a relationship with someone incarcerated. From financial struggles to emotional turmoil, the show highlights the ups and downs of dating someone in prison.

Life After Lockup airs on WE tv, and each episode is an hour long. The show has been on for four seasons, with the latest airing in 2023. It’s become a cultural phenomenon, with fans tuning in from all over the world to watch their favorite couples.