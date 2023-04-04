‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Gives Birth

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Tiffany Whitlow is a new mommy. The reality television star confirmed her pregnancy a few months back and recently announced the birth of her second son. His birth comes in her third season on the show.

Tiffany Whitlow gives birth to her first child with her husband, Louis

The Huntsville beauty announced the birth of her son, Ace Alexander Whitlow, in an Instagram post on April 1. In a photo montage reel of her giving birth in the hospital, she captioned the post in part, “ I am so in love. The beginning of my newest mommy adventure begins with @acewhitlow_. I’m grateful to have @louwhit24 and my village by my side. I wear a lot of hats. I pride myself on being a dedicated and hard worker, but being a mom and wife will always be my top priorities. It was nowhere near easy. I needed support, I needed to push through, I needed reminders to ‘sit down.’”

She also detailed the importance of Black maternal health, with rates showing Black women are more likely to die from childbirth than their white counterparts, and the importance of being one’s own advocate for their health. She will be sharing her story with the group Now Included, which can be heard via Spotify. The community organization provides education and resources that help communities of color take control of their health.

Tiffany and Louis both have teenage sons from previous marriages. Their son Ace brings their blended family to five.

The ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star’s pregnancy announcement broke the internet

After two years of marriage, Tiffany told Louis she wanted to have a child together, but Luis had reservations. For one, the couple previously agreed on not having children. Louis also was concerned about Tiffany’s business life, claiming that she was a workaholic. Whenever she’d broach the subject, things would get intense. But she ultimately got her wish.

After a few months of laying low on social media, Huntsville Magazine confirmed that the Whitlows were expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, the announcement read: “Sweet Baby Whitlow! Guess who’s expecting? Yes, the gorgeous Tiffany Whitlow (@tiffanywhitlow_) and her husband Louis Whitlow (@louwhit24) of @loveandmarriagehuntsville!”

Huntsville Magazine added: “In an exclusive chat with Huntsville Magazine, the Madison-based couple is proud to announce they are officially expecting! The blended family of four is about to become five.”

What her storyline on Season 5 of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ will focus on

Season 5 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville premieres on OWN on April 8. Tiffany and Louis’ pregnancy journey is chronicled. As usual, Tiffany is also in the middle of some drama, this time with LaTisha Scott’s cousin Keke over Keke’s disloyalty to Scott. Tiffany also finds herself in a tense argument with RHOA star Sheree Whitfield when she questions her about her relationship with Martell Holt.

In an episode of the Reality With the King podcast, the show’s producer Carlos King teased the drama. “And I’ma tease you with this. Sheree Whitfield makes an appearance,” he said. He added: “And the only thing I will say is Sheree gets into a nice nasty conversation with a cast member that’s a female. It’s unexpected, it’s nice nasty…it’s so nice nasty that it has a domino effect that involves Martell.”

King says things get so heated that the rest of the cast will get involved. “That domino effect got so heated that some people got into a heated disagreement that had to be separated. All thanks to Sheree,” he added.

